What a journey! What Óscar Gamarra did to please followers in Barranquilla

The singer Óscar Gamarra shared on his social networks the journey he lived to fulfill the wish of a follower to promote his venture in the city of Barranquilla, Atlántico, gesture that was born in the middle of the live program ‘Sí a todo’ by comedian Juanda Caribe on Instagram.

“I share with you one of those many days that we artists live, this time pleasing my people from Villa Olímpica or Galapasaudita, how affectionately we baptize it in the #SiATodo of my brother @juandacaribeshow, whom I thank for the invitation. I am truly happy in these spaces and feeling close to my people”Gamarra wrote in the video he posted on Instagram.

In the clip, the interpreter of ‘Tridimensional’ recounted the trip from Riohacha to Barranquilla, passing through a trail and a river after evading some protests on the road.

Likewise, the moment in which he met a group of followers who, upon seeing him, began to sing their songs.

Upon arriving in Barranquilla, he visited the business of his follower, who has a fried food restaurant. In the place, Juanda Caribe and several spectators with billboards were waiting for him, who thanked him for her presence.

Finally, Óscar Gamarra not only promoted that business, but was invited by another fan to Galapa to promote his michelada establishment.

The gesture of the guajiro singer moved his fans, who highlighted his humility

