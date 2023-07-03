What a people!! – Naibaat

Last updated July 3, 2023

A day before the Eid holidays, she was wrapping up office work when a parcel was received. When I opened the envelope, I saw Sadia Qureshi’s book “What were people” in front of it. The kindness of my brother Allama Abdul Sattar Asim, head of Qalam Foundation, that whenever he prints a book, he sends it. Sadia Qureshi is a well-known columnist, journalist and poet. I am interested in poetry. However, I did not get a chance to read Sadia’s poetry. However, his columns continue to pass through my eyes. These columns written in a simple and understandable manner on various topics are popular among the readers. In today’s time, information about many issues reaches us through social media. The mention of the said book also reached me through social media. This book is a collection of Sadia’s columns that she wrote on various celebrities. In this book, the author has expressed her impressions about the well-known personalities whom she met as a journalist. There are also some personalities with whom he had brief meetings. Not the personalities they met, but read and heard through the media. Like Nelson Mandela, Benazir Bhutto etc.

I love reading memoirs and autobiographies written by famous people. I am also interested in reading sketches of different personalities and stories related to them. Had the opportunity to read this book during Eid holidays. I also enjoyed reading the book because I met most of the personalities mentioned in the book. So while reading his mention, I got lost in the past. I myself have written a column on the departure of some of these personalities from this mortal world. While reading Sadia’s book, I kept getting the same thought that comes when writing a column on the death of a person. It comes to mind that if only we could pay tribute to these personalities in their lives, how much they would like it. The book mentions prominent personalities associated with journalism, politics, art and literature. There are some personalities who are unknown to the common man. But she is famous among the people related to her field and in the office circle. As the first column of the book is written on senior journalist Azad Kothari.

Mentioning the celebrities, Sadia has narrated some very interesting incidents. For example, in the columns written on senior journalist Irshad Ahmad Haqqani, she tells how Haqqani was busy wrapping up his office work before his death. He even distributed his books to his friends. It is interesting to read that Haqqani had realized that the time for his departure was near. Sadia writes that “Haqqani Sahib was busy compiling his biography of half a century.” He wanted to launch this book on his birthday in September 2009. Then his health started to deteriorate. After a few days of absence, he came to the office. When I went to meet him, he was busy writing his column. When I inquired about the book, he said, “The book cannot come before September next year.” The book will not come in my life because I will leave this world before March 2010. Then he actually met his true creator on January 24 before March 2010 came.

A few interesting anecdotes are also mentioned in the column written on the astrologer and statistician Yasin Vito Sahib. She writes that a colleague in her office wanted to meet Vito. One day, when we met, Vito Sahib asked this lady where is your room? Bushra smiled and said that this is my room where you are sitting. Vito said in his own way that this is not your room. I don’t see you sitting here. Sadia writes that surprisingly my friend resigned from his job on the third day of this incident. Currently she is working in grade nine in Toyota.

In a column written on Ms. Benazir Bhutto, she states that “Who can forget this scene when former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, seeing the body of Ms. Benazir in the general hospital of Rawalpindi, burst into tears and burst into tears.” Then he could not control his emotions while talking to the media. He is the only politician, who on this occasion played the role of a sympathetic human being rather than a mere politician.” An excellent column on Abdul Sattar Edhi is also a part of this book. She writes that “I remember a scene. On the footpath of Lahore’s Mall Road, an old man dressed in khaki cotton clothes, with a Jinnah cap on his head, was sitting spread out in a swing and the businessmen of Lahore were pouring lakhs of rupees into his swing. This was Abdul Sattar Edhi. When the common people passing by on bicycles and motorcycles came to know that Edhi Sahib was sitting on the footpath of the city for a welfare campaign, they would stop their ride and give their contribution as per the opportunity. . What a wonderful and rare person he was who donated his eyes even while leaving. I wonder how the person who gets Edhi’s retina will see the world!

In the book there are many important people including Manu Bhai, Dr. Ajmal Niazi, Arif Nizami, Masood Ashar, Nelson Mandela, Balqis Edhi, Syed Ali Geelani, Munir Niazi, Ahmed Faraz, Bano Qudsia, Bushra Rehman, Ruhi Bano, Tariq Aziz, Zia Mohiuddin. There are columns written on personalities. Congratulations to Ms. Sadia Qureshi for publishing this book. However, Abdul Sattar Asim, the spirited brother of Qalam Foundation, deserves special congratulations. In this era of inflation, publishing a book has become beyond the reach of most writers. In these difficult circumstances, Brother Asim Sahib is busy in publishing books on various topics. I pray that Allah blesses them. Amen.