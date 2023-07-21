Home » What a shame! Who is responsible for this dump that affects the community?
What a shame! Who is responsible for this dump that affects the community?

When we feel proud and say ‘with our mouths full’ that Santa Marta is the Pearl of the Caribbean, We find this shameful panorama at the intersection of Calle 23 and Carrera 13, in front of the headquarters of the Immediate Reaction Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office, where on the outskirts of an abandoned house it has become a dump and a nest for all kinds of rodents that already proliferate in nearby businesses. Added to this are the bad odors that nursing students from a corporation located a few meters away have to endure permanently.

In addition to this, the place that has already been repeatedly reported to the authorities has been taken over at any time of the day as a public latrine by homeless residents and passers-by. The outrageous thing about the case is that, because of the new garbage dump, nobody responds, Therefore, it is expected that the district authorities take the necessary corrective measures. Photo Ly Eric Amasifuen

