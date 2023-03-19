Home News What a show! Alleged influencers invented a false case of infidelity at a motel exit in Santa Marta
In social networks it has become viral a video that was recorded at the exit of a motel in Santa Marta in which a case of infidelity in which a woman surprises her husband with the lover.

THE INFORMER investigated whether it was a real or fake case. Everything turned out to be a setup by alleged influencers who record this type of content to go viral on the networks.

In the video there is a couple half naked covering himself with sheets, while the man’s supposed wife makes an angry claim and beats up the ‘lovers’. The performance was so good that even the traffic stopped and the drivers saw the show live and direct.

Motel Troncal is pronounced

The case was filed on one side of the roundabout José Benito Barros, better known as The Canoeat the entrance of the Troncal motel.

The establishment expressed: “respect for real news is of vital importance to us and we are obliged to clarify this situation; what happened in these images was a mounting of thirds people who came to the entrance of our facilities to record their ‘content’ to obviously go viral with euphemistic material”.

The motel added: “we reject this way of gaining fame as a result of badly setting up a business, discrediting the policies of privacy that we drive in the Troncal motel with the purpose of putting on a show and gaining views. In addition, the show was badly put together, because we would not let the clients leave with the lingerie of the rooms”, concludes the company.

