The Colombian striker Radamel Falcaoafter two games without playing, he again had minutes in the last round against Sevillaalthough his role in the team led by Andoni Iraola is less and less and he seems relegated to the third option of the attack behind Sergio Camello and Raúl De Tomás.

Falcaoat 37 years old, is experiencing an atypical situation at Rayo, with whom he is barely enjoying participation this season and, especially, since the Christmas break.

The availability of Raul De Tomaswho despite arriving in September could not play until the beginning of the year, has relegated Falcao to a secondary role behind the man from Madrid, for whom Rayo has made a strong financial outlay, and Sergio Camellowho has been a starter all season and performing at a good level.

Against him Almería and Getafe, Falcao he was left without playing, but he did Raul De Tomasthat before him Sevilla He was once again the first option to reinforce the attack, while the Colombian stepped onto the pitch in the 88th minute and still had the opportunity to generate two dangerous chances.

“Falcao has played less than ten minutes and has had a very good performance”, highlighted Andoni Iraola, at the end of the match. The Colombian striker has played twenty official matches this season, four starts, and has scored two goals in 547 minutes of play.

Falcao and his team rescued a point at home



Lightning and Seville They tied in Vallecas a duel in which the Andalusian team took the lead through Suso in the first half and neutralized the French center-back in the second Florian Lejeunewho salvaged a point to keep the Madrid team in the race for European places.

With the illusion of seeing themselves in sixth place in the standings, Rayo’s fans once again flocked to the stadium and his team, with almost no time to let him hear the initial whistle, warned the Sevilla in minute one with a cross shot from Sergio Camello which Bono cleared with his right hand.

That action gave way to a few bars of Rayo’s dominance, especially through the speed on the wings that showed Isi Palace and Alvaro Garcia, until the Sevillawho had to improvise his defense due to the numerous absences due to suspension and injuries, began to stabilize his game in the midfield with Pape Gueye and Oliver Torres.