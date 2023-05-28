What about freedom of expression?

The theory of the rule of law in the Democratic Republic of Congo tends to become a hollow term, fear several human rights activists and observers. The population which almost survives, notices every day that the flaws decried yesterday still have tough skin. Injustice, repression, stalking opponents, corruption, unequal distribution of wealth, unemployment, etc. have a hard time disappearing. The hopes raised when Felix Tshisekedi came to power are gradually disappearing, say many of the Congolese we interviewed.

The reality on the ground, coupled with the various reports of international institutions, in particular the United Nations (UN), the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) and the European Union (EU), trace even better this dark picture from the point of view of respect for human rights and freedom to express one’s opinion on the progress of the republic.

Facts !

Saturday May 20, 2023, the opposition organizes a peaceful march. The march is repressed by the elements of the police dispatched on the spot to supervise the demonstration. The videos in circulation show elements of the police beating up the demonstrators, who are however defenseless.

72 hours later, one of the opposition leaders, Moise Katumbi, is banned from staying in the province of Kongo Centrale. The platform erected in Mbanza Ngungu, a city in this province, where the national president of Together for the Republic should hold his meeting is literally destroyed on the orders of the provincial authorities. Another, Matata Ponyo, former prime minister and national president of the LGD political party, is banned from holding a conference with his activists in Kenge, Kwango province. The police even forbade him access to the room when the activists were already there.

And the icing on the cake, all public demonstrations in the province of Kwango have been banned, as if by a magic wand, while Moise Katumbi and Augustin Matata have scheduled a trip to this corner of the republic. This measure thus deprives Moise Katumbi who intended to go there as well as Matata Ponyo the possibility of any gathering with their militants.

The opposition sit-in on Thursday May 25, 2023 at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission suffered the same fate. Even if in a press release, the police hierarchy boasts of the balance sheet: zero deaths. However, the videos show the demonstrators being beaten. This is the case of Franklin Tshiamala, secretary general of LGD, who was saved simply because he managed to escape and flee.

Journalists are not left out. Some are targeted and attacked, others have opted for hiding. Nicole Lidimbo, for example, arrested in April 2022, because of these articles which did not please certain members of the presidential court, had no other choice than exile, just like Pero Luwara.

Can we say that the hope so much raised on January 24, 2019 during the investiture of Fatshi, was only a mirage? Because today, members of civil society as a whole, political opponents including anyone who gives a point of view that does not espouse the ideals of the party in power risk a lot.

Never mind, the press will continue to do its job of denouncing all these abuses so that the Congolese people live in peace, justice and tolerance.

