What AI could mean for working in pharmacies

On artificial intelligence (AI) based programs such as ChatGPT, Midjourney or GIVE HER, are currently on everyone’s lips. They use a technology called »generative AI«. This is characterized above all by the fact that it creates natural-looking texts or images that are difficult or impossible to distinguish from man-made ones. The only human input here are so-called “prompts” – short, concise input requests to the AI, which then generates its results. It stands to reason that generative AI will have a major impact on the world of work. Above all, creative professions such as copywriters or graphic designers are already feeling the effects today. But will it also affect future work in the Pharmacy give?