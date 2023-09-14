What are book fairs for?

These days, the literate people (there are) they talk about the book fairs. Some (as always) to speak badly about how it went and the majority, to make a project to be able to participate in them. Logically, everyone talks about the Book Fair Bogotaa few speak of Book Festival and Local Art organized by the Departmental Library and everyone is looking forward to the Vorágine International Book Fair, which is being promoted by the Government of Huila. And that leads us to ask ourselves, what are these Fairs and what are they for?

DIARIO DEL HUILA, CULTURE

By: Ana Patricia Collazos

Cultural management in the area of Literature and of Bookincludes the holding of book fairs, the organization and granting of literary prizes, the management of publishing houses, and the dissemination and sale of the product editorial. For this reason, a book fair is a cultural event that constitutes a meeting point between supply (providers of publishing products) and demand (buyer readers). Book fairs are important communication tools that constitute spaces for the promotion of reading, the valorization of literature and knowledge, access to books and the training of readers and promoters of reading as the main way to achieve social development. and personal.

Therefore, since its creation, in 1988, the Bogotá International Book Fair is the most relevant publishing and cultural event in Colombia. The Fair was held for the first time on April 29, 1988, when editors, distributors, booksellers, writers and professionals from other areas related to books met for the first time in the Colombian capital. Since then, the Feria It has been the most relevant annual event for the promotion of reading and the development of publishing activity. Year after year, the Fair has been responsible for promoting editorial development and being the driving force for reading, promoting and marketing books in Colombia and in the markets of other Latin American countries.

The Montería Reading Fair, A river of books. Book Fair in Bucaramanga.

REGIONAL FAIRS

With this experience, an initiative was born from the need to promote common support spaces for the management of book circulation, the creation of strategic alliances, the exchange of experiences and constant communication, to create the best scenarios in each city. , region or municipality. For this reason, it has been possible to create a network made up of 23 fairs regional ones whose main objective is to bring the magic of reading, writing and the editorial and creation processes to every corner of the country. These Book Fairs are dedicated to facilitating access to literary content and promoting the love of books in all people and not only to selling books, which is the function of bookstores and distributors.

At this time, for example, the Festival of Book and the Culture in the city of Medellín of the 08 al 17 of September, a space in which Huila is present on Thursday, September 14 with the presentation of the Collection of Huilenses Writers with the presence of nine poets cryenses. It will also be the opportunity to show the literary processes of the region. Then the Barranquilla International Book Fair takes place, LIBRAQ from 20 to 24 September and then comes the Armenia and Quindío International Book Fair, FILAQ from September 22 to 26. Huila will actively participate in this Fair since it is the invited Department, that is why it will be present at the opening, it will have two more events and an institutional stand to promote the Huila Authors Fund and the writers of the region.

You may be interested in: Between book friends

Later, the Book Fair Villavicencio from September 29 to October 8, then the Santa Marta International Book, Arts and Culture Fair is scheduled from October 31 to November 5 and then comes ours; International Book Fair Vorágine 100 years, Neiva from November 1 to 5.

National Book Festival in Arauca.

VORAGINE INTERNATIONAL BOOK FAIR 100 YEARS

One hundred years after the publication of La Vorágine, the best legacy for the Surcolombian Region is the institutionalization of a space for literature, Public Libraries and the book production chain made up of writers, illustrators, editors, printers, booksellers, among others. .

That is why, for two years, the creation of the Neiva and Huila International Book Fair has been in the works. Here all instances of culture, education and social transformation come together.

To get here, the Civil Society together with the institutional framework has been established. Hundred Year Maelstrom Committeemade up of Rivera scholars, library directors, writers, researchers and historians, among others, who seek to make this great fair a participatory space for access to the book and the publishing market where all the events and projects that promote reading come together, writing and orality in the region.

In search of spaces for the promotion of reading, writing, orality and literature as the creative act that it is, we are still happy to know that Huila continues to lead the initiatives in the south of Colombia, with literary talent and uniting more and more voices for the development of regional culture for the benefit of all.

Women writers at the Book Festival. Women writers from Huila.

You can read: They evaluate the public order situation for the elections in Huila

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

