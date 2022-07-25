When London auction house Christie’s sold a work of art that exists only in digital format for $ 69.3 million in March 2021, very few knew what a non-fungible token (NFT) was.

Since then, the market has exploded: according to a recent estimate by the analysis company Chainalysis, from January to mid-December 2021 the equivalent of 36 billion euros was invested in NFT only on Ethereum, the most popular blockchain platform. It is thanks to recent developments in blockchains – decentralized digital ledgers held by an immense network of computers – that NFTs have begun to be possible. From a technical point of view, these are in fact tokens, i.e. sets of digital information that characterize a specific file within a blockchain. Like cryptocurrencies, NFTs are also kept in special virtual wallets.

These tokens are defined as "non-fungible" because, unlike a replicable asset, they are unique: it is the digital equivalent of owning an authentic work of art, signed by the author, to which a much higher value is attributed than to any copy. In short, those who buy an NFT obtain the possibility to claim ownership of a file – whether it is a work of art, a meme, a video or a virtual accessory. What it does not get, with very few exceptions, is the copyright and the copyright of the work, which will therefore normally continue to be able to be downloaded, shared and viewed by other users online. In Italy, experiments are being carried out with NFT mainly in the art market: the Uffizi, for example, sold the NFT of a very high resolution copy of Michelangelo's Tondo Doni for 70 thousand euros, and the Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini has promised, as well as to the regulation of the sector, also a future Italian museum of digital art.

Added to this are initiatives such as Surfing Nft, a project of the Turin contemporary art fair Artissima that awarded five digital artists, and Reasoned Art, an Italian startup that from 2019 presents itself as a gallery dedicated to cryptoart aimed at putting artists and collectors in contact. , and which is currently transforming an interactive sculpture of the Arco della Pace in Milan into a NFT. NFTs have obvious advantages for artists, brands and companies who want to sell digital products for which otherwise it might be difficult to find a market, also because being able to make money as a content creator on the current most popular social platforms is increasingly complex. Even in the world of NFT, however, there are superstar artists who monopolize the attention of investors and very influential technological intermediaries such as OpenSea, Rarible and SuperRare, or platforms that act as virtual markets, within which most of the sales are concentrated. For buyers, having one or more NFTs in their digital portfolio allows them to support the artists they believe in, become part of very close-knit online communities and acquire social (and effective) capital, which can be spent in some circles. Buying an NFT is not very difficult: just open a virtual wallet that supports the cryptocurrencies with which you want to make the purchase (usually the ethers, linked to Ethereum), have enough cryptocurrencies to support the purchase, and choose the NFT chosen by one of the many online marketplaces that exist.