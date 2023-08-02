What are popular gifts for teenagers?

Whether it’s Christmas, a birthday, or another important event for which you’re looking for a gift for your teenager, Kaup24 and Hansapost offer you such a diverse selection that you’ll definitely find something that will make his eyes shine. What are the most popular gifts for teenagers from these online stores? Find out and surprise him!

PlayStation 5 and PC games

The PlayStation 5 is a really fun gaming console that can play almost anything from tennis to adventure games. Because the selection of games is so large, the PlayStation 5 is suitable for teenagers as well as smaller children and why not adults as well. You just have to choose the right computer games. Trust us, if you have a PlayStation 5 and a console at home, you’ll always find your kids playing on it, and that’s not always a bad thing, as many games can be educational as well.

Pilt: © EVG Kowalievska via canva.com

Sporting goods

If he’s into a sport, there’s no better gift than the sports gear he wants. Teenagers like the latest fashion products and this also applies to sports equipment. Give him new running shoes, a set of sports clothes, a sports watch, or a tennis racket, football or yoga mat instead. If you even know what he would need, perhaps you can combine the gift with a practical purchase.

Fashion products and accessories

As a parent of a teenager, you surely know how the wardrobe never has anything to wear or doesn’t contain enough of the latest and hottest accessories or clothing items. So why not give him new fashion products or, even better, a gift card for a shopping place, where he can choose the right clothes for himself.

Technical equipment

New computer, phone, smart watch? Or an Apple tablet, noise canceling headphones? Technology always works – find out from him what he wants most and always specify the model, because not every phone or smart watch is exactly the same. Teenagers often have their own specific preferences, which should be taken into account when choosing a gift.

New experiences and emotions

In addition to things, you can give experiences, such as a trip to a desirable destination. Or, instead, some adventurous experience in the water or in the air. If he likes to go to the spa, give him a massage or some other nice treatment. A young person who appreciates culture will be fine with tickets to a favorite artist’s concert or admission to an exhibition. Depending on his interests and wishes, you can give something that offers a lot of emotions and will be remembered longer than things.

Arrange a birthday for him as he wishes

A cool birthday with awesome activities, why not?! Help him organize a great event the way he wants and help organize it with your contribution, which can be in the form of a gift. For example, pay for catering and room rent. Help pay for extra activities and decorations. Everything is a matter of agreement and wishes.

