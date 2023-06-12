Home » What are Silvestre Dangond and Alfredo Gutiérrez planning?
News

What are Silvestre Dangond and Alfredo Gutiérrez planning?

by admin
What are Silvestre Dangond and Alfredo Gutiérrez planning?

The followers of Silvestre Dangond and Alfredo Gutiérrez are excited after a meeting in a restaurant in the city of BarranquillaAtlántico, so many are already excited and wonder if the artists are planning a musical collaboration.

Also read: How much do Silvestre Dangond’s limited edition photographs cost?

Although little is known about the reason for the meeting, what is clear is the admiration that both artists have for each other, and this was confirmed by Dangond through a message published on his social networks, where he praised the talent and creativity of the three-time king. vallenato of the Vallenata Legend Festival.

He evolved so much on the accordion that the most difficult part of having done things well was that very few things surprised him. Teacher, thank you for making me feel that it was worth it.”, wrote Silvestre Dangond on his Instagram account.

Do not stop reading: “They hit me with a cachera”: The painful story behind the musical success of Omar Geles

The reactions were not long in coming and followers, as well as colleagues from Vallenato music, applauded the meeting that they held and the invitation of the urumitero with the ‘Monstruo del acordeón’. Will they record a collaboration together? Will the trirrey accordion sound on Silvestre Dangond’s new album?

See also  Xiamen ushered in the first time of local cases and zero new epidemics have been basically under control | Xiamen City | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News

You may also like

”Retention basins are not municipal swimming pools” –...

Controversial Italian leader and tycoon Silvio Berlusconi has...

During his inspection tour in Inner Mongolia, Xi...

Success in prospect?: AJN Resources: New lithium project...

6/13 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global...

Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this...

District-wide heavy rain risk management in the Rhein-Sieg...

Fans of the South Korean band BTS celebrate...

Mayors must take measures for festivities with agglomeration...

Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy