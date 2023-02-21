Artificial Intelligence (AI) ceased to be part of science fiction, cinema and literature, to become part of people’s daily lives.

The uses of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in different sectors such as health, finance, transportation, education and even entertainment, among many others, makes it practically impossible to be oblivious to this important technological development.

Currently, thousands of companies worldwide welcome and implement AI models in their different processes. Only in Colombia, according to the Artificial Intelligence Colombia portal, AI grew 7% in 2021, leaving Colombia with an adoption rate of 23%, that is: 1 in 4 companies actively implement AI.

Understanding the importance that AI has been taking on, in ‘Where are we going?’, the Scotiabank Colpatria podcast delved into this topic with Emir Cortés, Scotiabank Colpatria’s Digital Banking Manager, who spoke about the challenges facing society to these models and, most importantly, how to take advantage of Artificial Intelligence in business and personal fields.

“Artificial Intelligence has been part of our life for a long time (…) if you take a smartphone you used it when you navigated, if you asked what the weather is for tomorrow or today, then you also saw artificial intelligence; So we see it in all aspects,” said Emir Cortés.

Regarding the accessibility by large or small companies to AI, Cortés highlighted that: “there is a notion of thinking that Artificial Intelligence is very complex, that it is light years away, of also believing that in order to use Artificial Intelligence it requires being a large corporation and having a lot of resources and no, there are already a number of companies that have made very good progress in creating models that are available to anyone, you could download an image recognition model that is capable of recognizing shoes, T-shirts or you could download a voice recognition model”, he pointed out.

During the podcast, Cortés also explained the different AI models, including GPT Chat and its uses in industries, as well as future processes and the need to generate regulations in this regard.