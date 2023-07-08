What are the Cesar Intermunicipal Games for? They are inaugurated this Saturday

With a show that combines culture, sport and music, This Saturday the first 2023 Intermunicipal Games will be inaugurated at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium, which will bring together more than 3,000 athletes from Cesar in more than 20 disciplines.

The inaugural ‘show’, called ‘El Valle Mágico’, will begin at 6 pm and will present a staged representation of various Valledupar myths and legends.

According to the departmental Secretary of Culture, Iván Murgas, this act will have the participation of about 250 artists from Cesar. “If you liked the inauguration of the Bolivarians, you will like it twice as much”, affirmed Murgas during his visit to EL PILÓN.

The opening will feature a musical surprise and the presence of Vallenato artists, who will parade along with the 25 participating delegations.

SUNDAY COMPETITIONS BEGIN

Sports competitions will start on Sunday. in various venues such as the La Gota Fría High Performance Sports Complex, the Julio Monsalvo Indoor Coliseum, Skating Rink, Armando Maestre Stadium, Gymnastics Coliseum, Tennis Complex and Olympic swimming pools, among others.

The sports jousts have Valledupar as the main venue, where athletes from the 25 municipalities of Cesar will meet from July 8 to 20.

Qualifiers for these Games were held in the municipalities of San Alberto, Becerril, Bosconia and La Gloria. PHOTO: COURTESY.

WHAT ARE THEY FOR?

Regarding the importance of these games for the sports development of the city and the department, The Secretary of Sports, Alejandro Pantoja, stressed that the departmental administration seeks to take advantage of the momentum and experience acquired during the Bolivarian Games.

“The idea is to continue growing in sports, but also to make use of the scenarios that were a great investment by the departmental government.Pantoja said.

Pantoja mentioned that since The Government of Cesar seeks to identify the best athletes in each municipality, encouraging coordinators and mayors to convene and bring outstanding talents from each discipline to represent your municipality.

The investment for this sporting event is around $4,000 million and will have the participation of athletes between 13 and 14 years of age.

“We want Cesar and Valledupar to continue to grow in sports and to be seen and recognized at the national level as a sports epicenter, not just because of the Vallenato festival. Almost every day we receive requests where they want to develop sporting events in our region”Pantoja emphasized.

And concluded: “The scenes are ready. They are not white elephants, they are great investments and that is what we want to continue, giving functions to these sports venues”.

By: Sports / EL PILÓN.

