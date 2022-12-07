What are the considerations for this adjustment? Under the new situation, how can individuals protect themselves?Conference response
- Release date: 2022-12-07
- Source: Beijing Municipal Commission of Health
-
On December 7, Beijing held the 430th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, answered reporters’ questions about the considerations for this adjustment and how to protect yourself under the new situation of epidemic prevention and control.
Q&A
Q: What are the considerations for this adjustment measure?
Answer: The optimization this time is not completely unrestrained. It is aimed at the new characteristics and epidemic characteristics of the currently popular mutant strains of the new coronavirus. Through the research and judgment of the dynamic situation of the epidemic situation, the scientificity and precision of epidemic prevention and control will be further improved. To better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, to better guarantee normal production and life and medical and health needs, to maximize the protection of people’s life safety and health, and to minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.
At present, the risk of social transmission of the epidemic in this city still exists. The city is densely populated and frequent personnel exchanges have increased the risk of epidemic transmission. Optimizing and adjusting measures based on time and situation is not weakening, let alone “laying down.” In fact, optimizing and adjusting specific prevention and control measures puts forward higher requirements for territories, departments, units, and individuals, and requires the participation and cooperation of the whole society. Citizens should be the first person responsible for their own health, continue to raise awareness of prevention and control, master relevant health knowledge, adhere to good hygiene habits such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and maintaining a safe social distance, especially take good care of the elderly at home and those with underlying diseases , Infants and children and other vulnerable people, reduce visitors, try not to go to places with dense crowds and poor air circulation, stay away from people with fever and cough, maintain a safe social distance, and do a good job of hand hygiene after returning home. The elderly have low resistance and a high proportion of comorbidities with underlying diseases. They are high-risk groups for severe illness after infection with the new crown virus. Vaccination against the new crown virus can effectively reduce the risk of severe illness and death after infection. It is recommended that the elderly who have no vaccination contraindications and meet the vaccination requirements get vaccinated as soon as possible, and complete the booster immunization as soon as possible after 3 months after completing the full vaccination.
Q&A
Q: Under the new situation of epidemic prevention and control, how can individuals protect themselves?
Answer: The new coronavirus is mainly transmitted through respiratory droplets and close contact. Personal protection can effectively prevent the infection of the new coronavirus. In indoor and outdoor crowded places, when taking elevators, and when taking public transportation, masks should be worn in accordance with regulations; uncleaned Do not touch your eyes, mouth, or nose with your hands. When returning home, caring for the elderly, children, and patients, touching your mouth, eyes, or nose, coughing or sneezing, cleaning up garbage, or touching public facilities such as express delivery, elevator buttons, and door handles, etc. , should wash or disinfect hands in time. Even if the weather is cold, open the windows to ventilate at the right time, open the windows 2 to 3 times a day, 20 to 30 minutes each time; when there are many people in the family, patients or visitors, it is recommended to open the windows for ventilation; when there are people in home isolation at home , The door of the room where it is located should be closed, and the window should be opened separately for ventilation.
Winter is the season with a high incidence of respiratory infectious diseases. Citizens are requested to increase their awareness of protection, protect against cold and keep warm, and avoid gatherings. Try not to go to places with dense crowds and poor air circulation, stay away from people with fever and cough, maintain a safe social distance, and reduce the risk of superimposed respiratory infectious diseases in winter. At the same time, do a good job of self-health monitoring. Go to work or school when you are sick, and try to avoid direct contact with family members and colleagues.
Convenience services
Special Column
National Health Commission
State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Beijing Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine
==Hospital directly under the Ministry of Health==
Beijing Hospital
Sino-Japanese Friendship Hospital
==Directly affiliated hospital==
Children affiliated with the Capital Institute of Pediatrics…
Beijing Chaoyang Hospital
Beijing Geriatric Hospital
Beijing Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital
Beijing Ditan Hospital
Beijing Xuanwu Hospital
Beijing Cancer Hospital
Beijing You’an Hospital
Beijing Shijitan Hospital
Beijing Chest Hospital (formerly Beijing Chest…
Beijing Dental Hospital
Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital
Beijing Friendship Hospital
Beijing Emergency Center
Beijing Tongren Hospital
Beijing Children’s Hospital
Beijing Jishuitan Hospital
Beijing Tsinghua Changgung Hospital
Beijing Anzhen Hospital
Beijing Huilongguan Hospital
==Hospital affiliated to Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences==
Fuwai Hospital, Academy of Medical Sciences
Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences Cancer Hospital
Academy of Medical Sciences Plastic Surgery Hospital
Peking Union Medical College Hospital
==China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences==
Guang’anmen Hospital, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences
Xiyuan Hospital, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences
Eye Hospital of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences
China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences Wangjing Hospital
==Affiliated to Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine…==
The Third Affiliated to Beijing University of Chinese Medicine…
Dongzhimen Hospital, Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Dongfang Hospital
==Peking University Hospital==
Peking University Third Hospital
Peking University Sixth Hospital
Peking University Shougang Hospital
==Beijing Military Hospital==
General Hospital of Chinese People’s Liberation Army
The 302nd Hospital of the People’s Liberation Army
==Affiliated Factories and Mine University Hospitals==
Beijing Jiangong Hospital
Space Center Hospital
Beijing Aerospace General Hospital
Beijing Yanhua Phoenix Hospital
Beijing Massage Hospital
Beijing Electric Power Hospital
Beijing Chemical Industry Occupational Disease Prevention Institute
Beijing Huaxin Hospital
Aviation General Hospital
==Beijing district and county hospitals==
Beijing Haidian Hospital
Fuxing Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University
Beijing Xuanwu District Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital
Beijing Zhongguancun Hospital
Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention
Beijing University of Chinese Medicine
Peking University Health Science Center
Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences Peking Union…
Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Beijing Traditional Chinese Medicine…
Capital Medical University
Beijing Health Vocational College
Beijing Health Human Resources…
Beijing Health and Family Planning Hotline (12…
Chinese Medical Association
Beijing Red Cross Blood Center
Beijing Hospital Management Center
Beijing Health Management Association
Chinese Society of Hospital Management
China Medical Biotechnology Association
Beijing Pharmaceutical Industry Association
Beijing Physical Examination Center
Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission audit…
Beijing Medical Association
Beijing Health Big Data and…