On December 7, Beijing held the 430th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, answered reporters’ questions about the considerations for this adjustment and how to protect yourself under the new situation of epidemic prevention and control.

Q&A

Q: What are the considerations for this adjustment measure?

Answer: The optimization this time is not completely unrestrained. It is aimed at the new characteristics and epidemic characteristics of the currently popular mutant strains of the new coronavirus. Through the research and judgment of the dynamic situation of the epidemic situation, the scientificity and precision of epidemic prevention and control will be further improved. To better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, to better guarantee normal production and life and medical and health needs, to maximize the protection of people’s life safety and health, and to minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. At present, the risk of social transmission of the epidemic in this city still exists. The city is densely populated and frequent personnel exchanges have increased the risk of epidemic transmission. Optimizing and adjusting measures based on time and situation is not weakening, let alone “laying down.” In fact, optimizing and adjusting specific prevention and control measures puts forward higher requirements for territories, departments, units, and individuals, and requires the participation and cooperation of the whole society. Citizens should be the first person responsible for their own health, continue to raise awareness of prevention and control, master relevant health knowledge, adhere to good hygiene habits such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and maintaining a safe social distance, especially take good care of the elderly at home and those with underlying diseases , Infants and children and other vulnerable people, reduce visitors, try not to go to places with dense crowds and poor air circulation, stay away from people with fever and cough, maintain a safe social distance, and do a good job of hand hygiene after returning home. The elderly have low resistance and a high proportion of comorbidities with underlying diseases. They are high-risk groups for severe illness after infection with the new crown virus. Vaccination against the new crown virus can effectively reduce the risk of severe illness and death after infection. It is recommended that the elderly who have no vaccination contraindications and meet the vaccination requirements get vaccinated as soon as possible, and complete the booster immunization as soon as possible after 3 months after completing the full vaccination.

Q&A Q: Under the new situation of epidemic prevention and control, how can individuals protect themselves?

Answer: The new coronavirus is mainly transmitted through respiratory droplets and close contact. Personal protection can effectively prevent the infection of the new coronavirus. In indoor and outdoor crowded places, when taking elevators, and when taking public transportation, masks should be worn in accordance with regulations; uncleaned Do not touch your eyes, mouth, or nose with your hands. When returning home, caring for the elderly, children, and patients, touching your mouth, eyes, or nose, coughing or sneezing, cleaning up garbage, or touching public facilities such as express delivery, elevator buttons, and door handles, etc. , should wash or disinfect hands in time. Even if the weather is cold, open the windows to ventilate at the right time, open the windows 2 to 3 times a day, 20 to 30 minutes each time; when there are many people in the family, patients or visitors, it is recommended to open the windows for ventilation; when there are people in home isolation at home , The door of the room where it is located should be closed, and the window should be opened separately for ventilation.

Winter is the season with a high incidence of respiratory infectious diseases. Citizens are requested to increase their awareness of protection, protect against cold and keep warm, and avoid gatherings. Try not to go to places with dense crowds and poor air circulation, stay away from people with fever and cough, maintain a safe social distance, and reduce the risk of superimposed respiratory infectious diseases in winter. At the same time, do a good job of self-health monitoring. Go to work or school when you are sick, and try to avoid direct contact with family members and colleagues.