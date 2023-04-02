The measure is part of the security and protection actions contemplated by the Safe Easter Week 2023 operation.

During the Easter there will be a dry law and the consumption and sale of alcoholic beverages throughout the country will be restricted, according to the Minister for Interior Relations, Justice and Peace, Remigio Ceballos.

According to the schedule, the restriction will begin on April 2 and end on April 9, being defined as follows:

-Palm Sunday: (April 2)

-Holy Monday: (April 3)

-Holy Tuesday: (April 4)

-Holy Wednesday: (April 5)

-Holy Thursday (holiday): (April 6)

-Good Friday (holiday): (April 7)

-Holy Saturday: (April 8)

-Easter Sunday (April 9)

The restriction applies 24 hours a day during the days defined by the Ministry of the Interior, Justice and Peace.

Operational Easter 2023

Likewise, Ceballos reported that more than 141,587 officials will be deployed in the security operation that will be applied throughout the country.

In addition, they will have more than 3,000 vehicles, 6,000 motorcycles and 464 ambulances that will be arranged at around 3,000 checkpoints located in the 18 trunks.

For those who wish to vacation, officials will remain deployed in the 137 monuments and recreational parks, as well as the 501 beaches suitable for the full enjoyment of the population.

transport restriction

For its part, the National Institute of Land Transport (INTT) informed heavy cargo transport operators that, from the early hours of this Friday, March 31, the movement of cargo transport of more than 3,500 kilograms will be restricted until 1:00 a.m. 00 am on Monday, April 3, when they will be able to circulate again.

In turn, it was notified that to comply with the provision of the Safe Easter 2023 Device, the restriction for the transport of cargo will begin at 1 in the morning on Thursday, April 6 and circulation is restored at 1:00 a.m. on Monday, April 10, a business day.

The measure is authorized as stipulated in Official Gazette No. 42,425, published on July 25, 2022.

The INTT clarified that vehicles transporting the following products are exempt:

-Perishable and non-perishable foods and their respective raw materials

-Bulk vehicles

-Road assistance services

-Any emergency vehicle, police or military

-Transportation of telecommunications material

-Vehicles that transport material for the defense of the Nation

Also, vehicles that transport drinking water and the chemicals necessary for its purification, as well as short-term medicines, carbon dioxide (dry ice), and the oxygen necessary for the operation of medical care centers may circulate without restrictions.

Other transports that were exempted are solid waste of household origin (in vehicles authorized for this service), gas for domestic use and fuels destined for: land transport service stations, ports and airports; associated products of oil, agricultural and livestock activity, as well as chemical and periodic fertilizers.

According to the entity, the resolution complies with the powers described in the Land Transportation Law in articles 5 and 17, respectively.

