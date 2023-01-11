Home News What are the key points in the prevention and control of key institutions and key places after the “Class B and B management” Response from disease control experts→-Mobile Xinmin.com
What are the key points in the prevention and control of key institutions and key places after the "Class B and B management" Response from disease control experts→

What are the key points in the prevention and control of key institutions and key places after the “Class B and B management” Response from disease control experts→-Mobile Xinmin.com

What are the key points in the prevention and control of key institutions and key places after the “Class B and B management” Response from experts in disease control →Fly into the homes of ordinary people

Today (January 11) at 15:00, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council held a press conference. Chang Zhaorui, a researcher at the Communication and Prevention Division of the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced: After the implementation of “Class B and B Control” for new crown virus infection, the focus of epidemic prevention and control Institutions, key places, and key points of prevention and control have been further guided in the “Overall Plan” and the “Operational Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of Novel Coronavirus Infection” issued by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council.

Key institutions mainly include elderly care institutions, child welfare service agencies, mental health welfare institutions, schools, postal express delivery, medical institutions, etc.; Service units and other places with dense personnel and confined space are prone to cluster epidemics.

Relevant institutions and places should implement unit prevention and control responsibilities and relevant prevention and control measures for individuals such as vaccination, self-protection, health monitoring, environmental cleaning and disinfection, and ventilation. The following measures should also be taken: First, internal partition management to prevent cross-infection between different regions. The second is to adopt closed management in a timely manner after scientific assessment during the severe epidemic to prevent the risk of the introduction and spread of the epidemic. Third, during the epidemic period, foreign personnel entering the institution should make an appointment in advance, and provide a certificate of negative nucleic acid test within 48 hours and a negative result of on-site antigen test. The fourth is to clarify the designated hospitals for medical treatment, establish a green channel with priority in medical treatment, and transfer and give priority to treatment for infected persons in the institution as soon as possible.

(CCTV reporter Shi Yingchun and Liu Tingyu)

