During the Parliamentary Bloc of the Pacific held this Thursday in Cali, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, delivered a balance of the measures that are being carried out after the landslide in Rosas, Cauca.

According to the official, in the first instance, alternate routes were enabled for medium-sized vehicles, which are currently operating.

As a second measure, Reyes assured that they are in the process of building a very fast variant, close to 1.5 kilometers, between the municipalities of Rosas and El Altillo. “There is already machinery enabled and it is expected to have it ready in the coming months,” he said.

Likewise, the Minister affirmed that tank trucks with essential products, such as milk, have been allowed to pass through the department of Nariño.

Likewise, thanks to the joint work between Colombia and Ecuador, the La Fuente highway, in Ecuador, has been used, which will allow the mobilization of more than 5,000 tractor-trailers to Colombia, which are in the neighboring country. “We have already had the first successful caravans crossing this border,” Reyes said.

The option of using maritime corridors as a means of transporting merchandise between the departments of Cauca and Nariño was also raised. “The president contacted the commander of the National Navy and authorized a ship that is in the port of Buenaventura and is already in operation,” added Reyes.

Minister Reyes assured that tertiary roads were enabled, and a week ago machinery from the National Institute of Roads (Invías) began to operate, which is improving the conditions of the corridors.

In the same way, he said that next Saturday, January 21, a third alternative alternative route will be discussed with the governors of Cauca and Nariño.

Let’s remember that the government announced a dual carriageway between Pasto and Popayán in a 270-kilometer section that would include an investment of close to $14 billion, which would be a road that goes from Timbío to Estanquillo.

tolls

The Minister of Transportation signed the resolution that makes the temporary suspension of the ‘El Bordo’ tollbooth, located on the Mojarras-Popayán road, official. “We are obeying the President’s order that says that roads that do not have adequate conditions will be reviewed in terms of differential rates.”

In the same sense, the decree that freezes the toll rate charged by the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) and Invías came into effect.

The Ministry of Transport highlighted that more than 7,000 vehicles per day pass through the Pan-American Highway, mostly cargo.

Photo Presidency of the Republic

