What are the most dangerous communes in Cali?

Santiago de Cali is a marvelous city full of virtues and privileges that are affected by multiple and repeated criminal scenarios.

The increase in robberies and murders so far this year is worrisome, exposed by the latest report from the Security Observatory of the capital of Valle.

Compared to the same period of 2022; this season the figures for thefts and homicides have increased by 19%, with a total of 4,257 reports of robberies.

Figures that contrast with the culture, joy and dimension of ‘the World Capital of Salsa’, the third largest city in Colombia, with approximately 2,297,230 inhabitants, according to the Mayor’s Office of Cali.

The capital of the Valley is made up of 22 communes, 249 neighborhoods and 91 urbanizations; Given this, the entity announced the neighborhoods and areas of the city that suffer the most from robberies and murders.

Communes 13, 15 and 21 in the “Sucursal del Cielo” are the ones that have registered the most robberies and homicides in 2023.

Commune 13

Located in the District of Aguablanca, in the east of the city. Made up of 15 neighborhoods and seven urbanizations, among which the neighborhoods stand out:

• Ulpiano Lloreda.

• Blue Pool.

• Lleras Restrepo I.

• Lleras Restrepo II.

• Ricardo Balcazar.

• Jose Manuel Marroquin III.

• Omar Torrijos.

• Rodrigo Lara Bonilla.

• The Communards II.

• Los, Lagos I.

• The Village I.

• The Village II.

• The Oaks.

• The diamond.

• The Garden.

• Calypso.

• Eat Castro.

• The Poundage.

• Villa Blanca.

• The Lake.

• Villa del Lago.

• New Horizon.

• Peace.

• The Lakes II.

Commune 15

Located in the southeast of the city, in the District of Aguablanca. Made up of four neighborhoods, three urbanizations and sectors, among which stand out:

1. El Morichal.

2. Cordoba City.

3. Mojica.

4. Fenced.

5. The Communards, stage I.

6. The Retreat.

7. Laureano Gomez.

Commune 21

Located in the east of the Valle del Cauca capital. Made up of eight neighborhoods and six urbanizations or sectors, among which stand out.

– Large paddock.

– Desepaz.

– Invite them.

– Calimio Desepaz.

– Great Valley.

– Processing facilities.

– The leaders.

– Villa Mercedes I.

– Villa Luz.

– The Herons.

– Share.

– CVC River Citadel.

– Pízamos I, II, III.

– Talanga City.

– The Backwater.

– The Dahlias.

– Third millennium.

Data from the report presented by the Security Observatory:

1. The most affected neighborhoods with reports of homicide so far this year are Mojica with 17 cases and Los Comuneros I with 17 cases.

2. The Alto Jordán Sector with 10 cases, Potrero Grande with 10 cases, El Morichal 9 cases, Siloé with 8 cases, José Manuel Marroquín I with 8 cases, El Retiro with 8 cases, among others, are in second place.

3. The San Pedro neighborhood of Commune 4, is the one in which the most cases of robbery have been filed, with more than 800 complaints so far in 2023.

4. San Nicolás, San Fernando, Valle del Lili, San Vicente, El Calvario, Sucre, Granada and Prados del Norte, are other neighborhoods with the highest numbers of theft and robbery in Cali.

Comments