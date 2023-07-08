What are the most dangerous Transmilenio stations?

The last installment of REC on the Streets of Kienyke.comrevealed in the midst of an exhaustive investigation the most dangerous Transmilenio stations, in the camera of journalist Raúl Arévalo even the actions of criminals were detected.

Transmilenio has been for several years one of the public transports that citizens use the most in the capital of the country, therefore, criminals keep abreast of passengers who are victims of constant robberies in this medium that is used daily for transportation. mobility.

The high crowds at peak hours make them the most opportune moment for thieves to use the famous tickle or snap maneuver that forms of robbery are popular in which people are unaware of the thefts due to the high levels of crowding.

The most dangerous stations currently in Transmilenio are:

– Avenida Jiménez on both sides

– Calle 19

– Calle 22

– Marly

Caracas avenue is one of the most critical points in terms of security, in which the National Police has already identified the most delicate points in terms of security, this being one of the most important and busy road arteries.

In this 2023, the National Police registers 697 arrests for crimes related to the theft of people in Transmilenio stations and within the articulated ones, likewise, monitoring is maintained by the authorities that evaluate the complicated situation that occurs every year. days.

Andrés Nieto, security advisor at Transmilenio, assured that work is being done against crime, however, minor offenses that entail subpoena orders for misbehavior of users represent the occupation of a uniformed officer who could be working against thieves.