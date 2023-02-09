Home News What are the most devastating earthquakes?
News

What are the most devastating earthquakes?

by admin
What are the most devastating earthquakes?

Of the five strongest earthquakes in recent years, four have occurred in Latin America, and one in the Indian Ocean.

The Valdivia earthquake in Chile in 1960 occurred on May 22, 1960 at 3:11 p.m.

It was a succession of three destructive earthquakes that began with the earthquake in Concepción on May 21.

The earthquake reached a magnitude of 9.6 and lasted more than 10 minutes, causing approximately two thousand deaths, in addition to leaving more than two million people homeless.

In Indonesia

The 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake, known as the 9.1 magnitude Sumatra-Andaman or Indonesia earthquake, was a powerful underwater earthquake that triggered a series of devastating tidal waves that affected most coastlines of countries bordering the ocean Indian.

This gave rise to one of the biggest natural disasters that occurred during the 21st century.

beaten chili

The 1868 Chilean earthquake had its epicenter off the coast of Arica of magnitude 9.

The damage extended to Antofagasta and inland towns, causing a tsunami that returned the North American ship “Wateree” to a place near this city.

In 2010 another deadly earthquake occurred in Chile on February 27 at 03:34 in the morning and reached a magnitude of 8.8 on the Richter scale.

The tsunami that followed the earthquake caused 156 deaths and 25 missing.

In Mexico

The 2017 Mexico earthquake occurred on September 19 with a magnitude of 7.1.

This was the most destructive earthquake in Mexico’s recent history since the 1985 quake that caused more than 20,000 deaths.

Photo: Pixabay

Comments

You may also like

They denounce sexual abuse, disorders and even robberies...

Baoji News of Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal...

National Development Plan, ‘little box of surprises’ for...

The debate continues on the award of the...

The driver touched the thigh of the co-driver...

Unprecedented example from Huila

Kaleidoscope

The 13th “Capital’s Good Citizens for Justice and...

They support enterprises of women heads of household...

Casanare closer to having a urea plant –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy