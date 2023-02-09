Of the five strongest earthquakes in recent years, four have occurred in Latin America, and one in the Indian Ocean.

The Valdivia earthquake in Chile in 1960 occurred on May 22, 1960 at 3:11 p.m.

It was a succession of three destructive earthquakes that began with the earthquake in Concepción on May 21.

The earthquake reached a magnitude of 9.6 and lasted more than 10 minutes, causing approximately two thousand deaths, in addition to leaving more than two million people homeless.

In Indonesia

The 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake, known as the 9.1 magnitude Sumatra-Andaman or Indonesia earthquake, was a powerful underwater earthquake that triggered a series of devastating tidal waves that affected most coastlines of countries bordering the ocean Indian.

This gave rise to one of the biggest natural disasters that occurred during the 21st century.

beaten chili

The 1868 Chilean earthquake had its epicenter off the coast of Arica of magnitude 9.

The damage extended to Antofagasta and inland towns, causing a tsunami that returned the North American ship “Wateree” to a place near this city.

In 2010 another deadly earthquake occurred in Chile on February 27 at 03:34 in the morning and reached a magnitude of 8.8 on the Richter scale.

The tsunami that followed the earthquake caused 156 deaths and 25 missing.

In Mexico

The 2017 Mexico earthquake occurred on September 19 with a magnitude of 7.1.

This was the most destructive earthquake in Mexico’s recent history since the 1985 quake that caused more than 20,000 deaths.

