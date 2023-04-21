What are the most iconic streets in Bogotá?

As we know, Bogotá is made up of streets and roads designed in a grid pattern. The races are those that run parallel to the mountains from north to south, while the streets run from east to west through the city, crossing the races vertically.

But that’s not all, there are also diagonal and transversal sections that go off the grid to disorient us if we are not from the area. But what better than getting lost in the streets of a new city and discovering unique places?

Las Palmas Avenue

This avenue located on Calle 57, from Avenida Caracas to the El Campín stadium, is known and popular for the palm trees that separate the lanes along its entire length.

The Seventh Race

This important avenue crosses the city from north to south, making it easy to navigate. It works as access to several streets and roads and is witness to all kinds of ceremonies, both civil and religious.

In addition, on Sundays and holidays it becomes a cycle path so that everyone can enjoy a pleasant ride on two wheels.

Candelaria neighborhood

This neighborhood is perhaps the favorite of tourists, due to its rich cultural and historical content.

Located in the center of the city, it is the obligatory passage to experience the culture, gastronomy and art of our country up close.

Among its main attractions are:

-Funnel Alley

50 meters from a narrow alley full of color, to taste tasty drinks and food with a local stamp.

-The gossipers

Most of the buildings in the neighborhood have statues of people on their roofs or balconies, the work of the artist Jorge Olave. These reflect famous people from the neighborhood, such as Loca Margarita or Negro Pomponio.

Remember, if you visit the area, look up to meet the tenants in the neighborhood.

-Hidden green paths

These green paths of the Externado University are a must for nature lovers. The green landscape, together with the stone streets and the red-roofed houses of the neighborhood form an image worthy of a painting.

bookstores street

As in several Latin American cities, in Bogotá there are also themed streets. Such is the case of Calle 16 from 7 to 10 and its perpendicular avenues, where bookstores abound.

When we are traveling we usually read more, because we have more free time, so walking this street is a must in Bogotá.

New, used, historical, novels, fantasy, whatever you can think of to accompany your trip. Nothing like the smell of a book.

Zone G

To the north of the city, is one of the most exclusive places in Bogotá, which offers a wide and varied proposal of gastronomy, design and fashion.

Located between the second and ninth streets and streets 64 to 72 in the town of Chapinero, this area is the most chosen by foodies for its wide variety of dishes for all tastes.

As if this were not enough, both local and foreign tourists choose it for its lodging and entertainment options.

Path in front of El Virrey park

When nature and the city merge, this beautiful path is born that extends to the seventh race.

This tour is ideal for getting away from the noise of large crowds or traffic. In it you can take walk breaks to rest for a while on the grass and then continue on your way with new energy.

The MAMBO passage

This road connects the Parque de la Independencia with the Museum of Modern Art in Bogotá. The ideal activity is to visit the museum’s cinema, where alternative films are shown at popular prices.

In addition, different sculptures are exhibited according to the works exhibited at the time or season of the year, and on Sundays the city’s flea market is seen from above, where you can find jewels at incredible prices.

bike lanes

In case you didn’t know, Bogotá is the bicycle capital of the world and if you visit the city you won’t have any doubts.

With 5 bike paths in the north, 6 in the center and 3 in the south of the city, Bogotá has 127 kilometers of bike lanes to travel around the city.

The capital of our country is a flagship in promoting the use of the bike as a means of transportation, to take care of our health and the environment. That is why it offers, in addition to cycle paths in good condition and correctly signposted, stations with all kinds of services.

Sale of food and drink, workshops, accessories, games, spa, road safety classes, health care, bathrooms, hydration points and much more.

As you will see, in the streets and races of Bogotá we are all welcome. With activities for the whole family, the capital welcomes us with open arms.