Home News what are the most important differences
News

what are the most important differences

by admin
what are the most important differences

What is the difference between the Justice League and the Justice Society within the DC universe?

With the arrival of Shazam! Fury of the gods interest in the room has been rekindled Justice Society. But what is it and why should it be different from the most quoted and famous one Justice League? To understand what they are differences (because, believe us, they are also numerous) let’s start from the sequel to Shazam.

Justice League and Justice Society: what are the differences in the DC universe

Attention. You will find below spoiler related to Shazam! Fury of the Gods, currently in cinemas. The second film starring a group of kids with superpowers inherited from a wizard introduced a new connection to the DC universe. In fact, in the first post-credit scene, the super version of Billy Batson meets two representatives of Justice Society, who ask him to join the group. At first, Billy mistakes the Justice Society for the Justice League and thus makes some sort of connection with Black Adam, who is Shazam’s nemesis in the comics. But what is the difference between these two groups? The first and most important is timing. Justice Society was founded long ago compared to the Justice League, both in the comics and in the DCEU. She first appeared in comics in 1940’s All-Star Comics #3, with the Justice League arriving 20 years later. In the comic, she included several figures such as Sandman, Atom, Flash, Green Lantern, Hawkman, The Specter and Doctor Doom. In general, the JSA is also considered the first superhero team in the history of comics, created by Sheldon Meyer and Gardner Fox.

See also  Li Keqiang presided over an executive meeting of the State Council and decided to strengthen policies to stabilize jobs and promote employment, etc.-Guangzhou Municipal People's Government Portal

In Black Adam, the Justice Society is claimed to have been founded decades before Batman founded the Justice League. In this film starring Dwayne Johnson, the Justice Society of America has an important role. Thanks to the movie, it turns out that the JSA disbanded at some point, here’s why Wonder Woman e Batman they hadn’t heard of it and joined forces with the Justice League. In Black Adam, who is part of the JSA? Only four superheroes apparently (while in the comics there were eight): Doctor Doom (later died), Hawkman, Cyclone e Atom Smasher. And that makes the Justice League even more powerful, having more superheroes at their disposal. A fact that could change, if Shazam decides to join the team. But the biggest difference of all comes up Amanda Waller. It seems, in fact, that the Justice Society has a direct communication channel with Amanda Waller. After all, it was the Argus that warned them of Black Adam’s arrival.

You may also like

The 2023 summer and autumn flight season starts...

China Will Overtake West in 2023 By CoinTelegraph

Brazil did not swallow its defeat against Morocco...

Italians to the rescue. Magliano and Quira in...

I said it to you, fools, and I...

Juan Daniel Oviedo assured that he would live...

Honduras formally establishes diplomatic ties with China; Taiwan...

Tissot and MotoGP™ in Portimao expand the partnership

“Last year’s annual salary of 2.6 billion” The...

Gustavo Petro announces that he will travel to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy