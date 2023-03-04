In this month of March Cali already began to suffer homicides with a hitman attack occurred in the El Caney neighborhood; commune 17, in which a person loses his life at the hands of a hit man.

Given this, the Security Observatory in its latest report details the neighborhoods, the communes, the hours and the days in which more homicides are perpetrated in the capital of the Valley.

“There is a reduction in homicides in 51 neighborhoods compared to the same period in 2022, while there was an increase in 48 neighborhoods and in 34 the number remains the same. Homicides have occurred in 63 neighborhoods or corregimientos in 2023that is, in 83% of the total, no cases have occurred ”, indicates the report.

The Mojica and Ciudad Córdoba neighborhoods, located in commune 15, top the list with four cases each. While the Ciudadela Floralia sector is the one with the greatest reduction in homicides compared to the same period in 2022, with five fewer cases.

Neighborhoods with the most homicides in Cali so far in 2023:

1. Mojica (community 15).

2. Córdoba City (community 15).

3. Brisas de Mayo (community 20).

4. Communeros I (community 15).

5. Popular promotions (commune 14).

6. Upper Jordan (commune 18).

7. Moroccan I (commune 14).

8. Sucre (community 9).

9. Industrial (municipality 8).

10. Rodrigo Lara Bonilla (commune 13).

Data:

• Stratum 2 has had the highest number of homicidesrepresenting 42% in 2023, with an increase of four cases compared to the same period in 2022.

• This year there have been more murders from 09:00 to 23:59.

• Sunday is the day of the week that the the largest number of violent cases.

• In January 2023, it was the group of 29 to 59 years the most affected.

• The largest increase was for the group from 18 to 28 yearswith six more cases in relation to the previous year.

• Beginning in February, the authorities revealed that they had reported more than 100 murders.

• Between January 1 and February 6, 101 crimes occurredthe majority, in communes 13, 14 and 15, in the District of Aguablanca, eastern Cali.

• 93% of hit men attacks in Cali they have been against menat that time there were 94, while only 7% had been against women.

• Will be invested close to 11,000 million pesos in video surveillance cameras (fixed cameras, drones and the Halcón helicopter operated by the Metropolitan Police).

• The total number of video surveillance cameras that are currently in operation is 1,909which are monitored from the Automatic Dispatch Center at the Metropolitan Police Command and from a satellite site located in commune 22.

