What are the new changes in Wuliangsuhai, which is the “Pearl Beyond the Great Wall” that Xi Xizhi cares about? – 黄河新闻网

Shi Xizhi took good care of this “Pearl Beyond the Great Wall” and what new changes did the General Secretary care about in Wuliangsuhai

On June 5, 2023, General Secretary Xi Jinping, who was inspecting the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, came to Wuliangsuhai to learn about the local insistence on the integrated protection and systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand, and to promote the restoration of the ecological environment. He inspected the natural features of Wuliangsuhai and the surrounding ecology environment.

Wuliangsuhai, located at the top of the “Jizi Bend” of the Yellow River, is the largest lake wetland in the Yellow River Basin. It undertakes important functions such as water regulation, water quality purification, and flood prevention in the Yellow River. It is the intersection of multiple ecological functions in northern my country. The natural ecological barrier of the source is known as the “Pearl Beyond the Great Wall”.

General Secretary Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the protection of Wuliangsuhai and has made important instructions on many occasions. This issue of People’s Daily Online and Communist Party of China News Network’s “Learning Deeper” column focuses on Bayannur City, Inner Mongolia, earnestly implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions, and maintaining the strategic determination to strengthen the construction of ecological civilization. In recent years, through the comprehensive management of the whole basin and all elements, the ecological environment of the Wuliangsuhai River Basin has improved significantly, the water quality in the lake area has improved from inferior V to the overall V, the water quality of the lake center section has reached IV, and the biodiversity has continued to recover. There are more than 260 species of birds and more than 20 species of fish, and the management work has achieved phased results.