What are the prices at Diego Sáenz’s restaurant?

How expensive is it to eat at Diego Sáenz’s restaurant?

The successful broadcaster opted for this restaurant to have a fairly classic and luxurious style, with subtle wooden decorations and not neglecting the elegance within an oriental food establishment.

Likewise, according to some visitors, the prices are moderately affordable compared to other restaurants with the same oriental theme that are seen in the Colombian country.

Without a doubt, the ‘KYN Asian Taver’ has a variety of dishes and cocktails that are to the taste of all visitors who delight in the exclusive flavors, In addition, according to the menu provided by the restaurant’s official Instagram page, these are some of the prices:

Also: Majo Vargas and Heider Moreno talk about their new project

Hot dishes like; Ají de Camarones, Costillas de la Casa and Duck Crepe range from $29,000 to $150,000 pesos. While the soups range from $16,000 to $48,000 Colombian pesos. On the other hand, cold dishes cost from $36,000 to $58,000 pesos, this section includes dishes such as: Tuna, Takati, Salmon, among others. As an inevitable lack, the sushis are between $34,000 to $150,000 depending on the specialties. Finally, drinks ranging from soft drinks, juices, sodas, beers, water range from $7,000 to $28,000 Colombian pesos.

Without a doubt, the talented Colombian continues to surprise his entire audience, who followed the step by step of his stay in the ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ competition and his love affair with the model Laura Barjum, who is in the United States doing some studies for his professional career.