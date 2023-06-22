What are the reforms to the Electoral Code?

On the last day of regular sessions of Congress, the plenary of the Senate of the Republic approved 4 bills for second debate and 7 conciliations, including the reform of the Electoral Code with 55 votes against 35. Here we tell you about future changes.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

The last day of the ordinary sessions of Congress was marked by one of the biggest discussions of recent times: the Reform to the Electoral Code. This project, which was about to collapse, was withdrawn from the agenda of the plenary at first, but surprisingly it was included again thanks to agreements between the parliamentary benches.

The president of the corporation, Alexander López Maya, of the Historical Pact Coalition, was the one who opened the debate to all the spokespersons of the political parties present. During the discussion, various criticisms were reflected and, unfortunately, several important aspects were left out.

One of them was the parity of women in the lists for the elections of Congress, councils and assemblies, since this provision was eliminated in the House of Representatives.

Senators Alejandro Vega Pérez, from the Liberal Party, and Alfredo Deluque Zuleta, from the U Party, who acted as conciliatory speakers, highlighted the need to update the electoral legislation in Colombia.

Both highlighted the advances in technology and the feasibility of electronic voting, which can be carried out both electronically and manually. However, electronic voting will be tested and its final implementation will depend on the results obtained until the year 2029.

Among the main aspects approved in the new Electoral Code is the one-hour increase in voting hours in the elections, which will now be extended until five in the afternoon.

The reform to the Electoral Code was approved by 55 votes against 35.

In addition, administrative autonomy is granted to the National Electoral Council, which seeks to guarantee greater transparency and efficiency in the country’s electoral processes. Likewise, the implementation of mixed electronic voting has been approved, a measure that seeks to combine the best of both voting modalities.

However, this approval has not been without controversy. Various sectors of civil society and some political parties have expressed their concern about the exclusion of gender parity in the electoral lists. They argue that this decision represents a setback in the fight for equity and equal participation of women in the political life of the country.

Given the controversy generated, the Reform to the Electoral Code will immediately go to review in the Constitutional Court, the highest instance in charge of ensuring the constitutionality of the laws in Colombia.

This institution will be in charge of analyzing the scope and possible impacts of the reform, guaranteeing that the fundamental rights of all citizens are respected.

Goodbye to Prohibition

The bars were one of the first to celebrate the approval of the reform to the Electoral Code. Through the National Association of Bars and Restaurants of Colombia (Asobares), Camilo Ospina, president of the board of directors of the association, described this date as “a historic day for millions of Colombians and more than 365,000 businesses in the country.”

The measure approved in the reform establishes significant changes in the traditional dry law, which limits the sale of liquor during elections. From now on, this restriction will only apply from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on Election Day, leaving aside the Friday before Election Sunday.

Dry law in Colombia has been in effect since 1986, with restrictions beginning at 6:00 pm on Friday until 6:00 am on the Monday following the elections. However, with the reform to the Electoral Code, this historic measure will be dismissed in the October elections.

From now on, the restriction on the sale of liquor will be limited to Election Day only, from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm

In accordance with article 158 of the reform project, the dry law will be limited only to the day of the elections, from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm in ordinary elections. This includes the election of president, congressmen, governors and mayors, but will not apply to interparty consultations or other similar processes.

It is important to note that local leaders will have the possibility of extending the dry law in exceptional cases of public order, as long as it is justified as a reasonable, necessary and proportional measure.

The modification of the dry law has generated various reactions in society. While bars and restaurants celebrate this relaxation, there are those who express concern about the possibility of an increase in alcohol consumption during electoral elections, which could affect public order.

The reform of the Electoral Code, together with the modification of the dry law, seeks to modernize the electoral legislation in Colombia and adapt it to the needs and demands of today’s society.

However, it will be necessary to evaluate the effects and consequences of these changes in future electoral processes to determine their real impact on citizen participation and the conduct of elections in the country.

In summary, the approval of the reform to the Electoral Code has brought with it significant modifications in the dry law. From now on, the restriction on the sale of liquor will be limited only to the day of the elections, from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm In addition, the possibility of extending the dry law is allowed in exceptional cases of public order. The bars celebrate this measure, but a thorough analysis of its consequences is expected in the future.

other changes

The approval in the last debate of the new Electoral Code in Colombia has brought with it important changes, among them, a modification in the dry law. It is important to note that this change occurred as part of a set of novelties contemplated in the reform.

One of the most outstanding modifications is the change in the day of voting in the country. Voting hours will now be extended until 5:00 pm, instead of ending at 4:00 pm. This change will take effect after the October elections of this year.

It is established that the identity card will be issued from the birth of the children.

In addition, actions will be carried out to increase the number of polling stations, which will allow better access to the general population. Likewise, departmental registrars will be created to strengthen the electoral system and guarantee its proper functioning.

Another important change is related to the issuance of the identity card. With the reform, it is established that the identity card will be issued from the birth of the children, instead of seven years as it is currently done. This measure seeks to strengthen the identification of citizens from an early age.

Regarding mixed electronic voting, the door has been opened for its implementation as of 2029. This modality seeks to take advantage of technological advances and provide citizens with an additional option to exercise their right to vote. However, its final application will depend on further tests and evaluations.

In addition to the aforementioned changes, modifications have been given the green light on some key election dates. Starting in 2027, regional voting will take place on the last Sunday of September, instead of October as it is currently done. This modification seeks to improve the logistics and development of electoral processes in the country.

As it is a constitutional reform, the project will now go to the Constitutional Court for immediate study. This body will be in charge of evaluating the constitutionality of the measures adopted. Once this stage is passed, the project may pass to presidential sanction for its promulgation and entry into force.

In summary, the approval of the new Electoral Code in Colombia has brought with it significant changes in different aspects of the electoral system. In addition to the modification in the dry law, new voting hours have been established, the polling stations will be increased and the identity card will be issued from the birth of children.

The possibility of implementing mixed electronic voting and adjustments to key election dates are also part of this reform. Now, the project will be submitted to the analysis of the Constitutional Court before its final sanction.

