What are the requirements to adopt a retired Army dog?

What are the requirements to adopt a retired Army dog?

These are the requirements to adopt a retired Army dog

Animals, without a doubt, are man’s best friends, and currently the law that protects them is more rigorous. That is why, now, anyone who assaults or attacks an animal will be sentenced under the law that regulates animal protection.

These four-legged heroes deserve a second chance. in a place where they are loved and cared for in the best possible way.

That is why, to carry out this process, you must start by taking care of an administrative procedure, where it will take place an exhaustive evaluation of the habitat that the possible adopter of the canine can offer you.

In addition, The person who intends to adopt the retired Army dog ​​must sign a series of commitments that guarantee care and the care of the canine during its stay with the adopter.

The hotline of the CENAM canine department, with which interested parties can learn more about the adoption of canines, is to the number (602) (2220950).

Remember that when giving a canine a chance, you are giving yourself a chance to live a happy life next to man’s greatest protector.

