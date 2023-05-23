What are the risks of practicing witchcraft?

Witchcraft is a practice that consists of the use of supernatural powers to influence reality, either for good or for evil, which has some risks.

There are different types of witchcraft, such as white magic, black magic, red magic, green magic, etc. Each has its own ends, methods and consequences.

The risks of practicing witchcraft

Practicing witchcraft is not a game or fun. It implies risks both for the one who performs it and for the one who receives it. Some of these risks are:

Dark energy turns against the person who spawned it

It is known that black magic requires a person to generate, that is, create, a special type of energy that is directed into the world.

This energy can have negative effects on the wizard or witch himself, such as diseasesaccidents, depression, bad luck, etc.

In addition, it can attract evil entities that feed on that energy and that can possess or torment the practitioner.

The danger of awakening low passions

Witchcraft can be used to manipulate the feelings and wills of other people, such as to make them fall in love, separate or dominate them.

However, this can generate unwanted consequences, such as obsessions, jealousy, violence, rejection or revenge.

Also, it can interfere with the free will and karma of the people involved.

The danger of contacting inferior entities

Witchcraft involves contact with invisible beings that can help or harm the wizard or witch.

These beings can be nature spirits, angels, demons, ancestors, etc. However, not all are benevolent or trustworthy.

Some may cheat, lie, or take advantage of the practitioner for their own purposes.

Others may be malevolent, causing physical or mental harm to the witch or their loved ones.

Psychological dangers of using black magic

One of the greatest dangers in the use of this magic is that it leads people to lose their individuality.

By resorting to external forces to achieve their goals, the sorcerer or witch becomes dependent and loses their confidence and self-esteem.

In addition, you can develop a selfish, arrogant and cruel personality, which distances you from your values ​​and moral principles.

Social dangers of using witchcraft

Witchcraft can generate rejection and hostility by society, especially in those cultures where it is prohibited or condemned by religion or law.

People accused of witchcraft may be marginalized, abused, and murdered by angry mobs who believe they are responsible for ills such as disease, death, or misfortune.

These accusations often fall on vulnerable women and girls, who are mercilessly stigmatized and tortured.

As you can see, practicing witchcraft is not something trivial or harmless. It involves serious risks that can affect the life and destiny of the sorcerer or witch and the people around her.

Therefore, before starting or continuing with this practice, it is important to reflect on the motivations, intentions and consequences that it may have.

