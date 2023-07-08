What are the strategies of one of the most important technology brands?

When buying electronic devices such as cell phones, computers, tablets and others, you can find many brands and models available on the market. However, some of them have managed to stand out and achieve great success.

Between the laptop brands The most popular are Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus, Acer, Razer and of course the famous Apple. All of them offer products with different characteristics, so that each user can find what he needs.

There are many different models of laptops for different uses. Among them are the gaming laptop, which has the necessary qualities to provide a maximum experience when playing; high performance, for those who require equipment that supports demands; for work, with less specific characteristics and more accessible prices, among others.

There are many options as well cheap laptops for those who do not need equipment with special characteristics, but require it for daily use. In these cases, opting for a cheap laptop can be a great alternative.

Apple: exclusivity and quality

Among all the models laptops that are available, those of the apple brand are highly sought after for the excellent quality of their products. Many people wonder if that quality alone has managed to bring fame to the worldwide recognition it enjoys today.

It is true that those of Apple are not cheap laptopsThey are exclusive and expensive devices, of very high quality, sought after by the loyal public of this brand, but also by designers and people who need excellent quality equipment to work with.

In different online sales sites, such as Falabella, for example, you can find many products from Apple Colombiaamong them its famous laptops, baptized by the brand as MacBook.

He Apple precio it varies according to the device that each user wants to buy (they can be laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, and more) and their characteristics. All the products Apple They are divided into generations, and the newest models are usually the most expensive.

In the apple store of Falabella, the user will be able to choose the device they need and buy it directly from the e-commerce site page, to receive it at home.

The key to success

The success that Apple has achieved over the years, and for more than three decades, has aroused the curiosity of many people who wonder what the secret of the brand is to stay on the podium of the favorites worldwide.

Since the first models of desktop computers Apple was already in the market, offering innovative and high-quality products. In fact, some Apple 1 models are still in working order and sell to collectors for over $400,000.

The first desktop computers that the brand sold were made of wood, and went on sale in 1976. Currently, they are collector’s items, but Apple continues to manufacture innovative models.

According to Michael Hageloh, a former Apple sales worker, the computer sales and other gadgets was not only due to the quality of the equipment, but also because “thanks to (brand creator) Jobs, they understood consumer psychology better than perhaps any other company in history: People despise the feeling of that they’re just one more target a sales rep needs to do their monthly numbers, and who can blame them?

Understanding this phenomenon from which what is promoted is a comprehensive experience and a sense of belonging, and not just products, the sale of computers and other Apple devices began an ascent that never stopped.

Why Apple is better than other brands

There are many reasons that make Apple superior to other brands that are also dedicated to the manufacture of technological devices. Among them are its constant innovation, its designs, the user experience and the loyalty of its audience.

constant innovation

One of the main reasons that has brought Apple to the place it is in the world today is its capacity for constant innovation, first promoted by its founder Steve Jobs, and continued through the work of all Apple employees. the company, even after the death of its founder.

Apple products are different, avant-garde, innovative, they offer the user a unique product that you will not be able to find in products from other brands.

Taking existing devices as a starting point, Apple contributes all its creativity to offer something new, with exclusive and special features, and of course the best quality in each of its products.

Both at the hardware level and at the software level Apple has offered, and continues to offer, absolutely innovative equipment to users.

Original designs

The second factor that is essential in Apple’s strategies to achieve success has to do with the designs that it offers in its different products. Apple knows how to take care of the details of its articles, and that is reflected in the elegance of each one of them.

Apple products are unique, sophisticated, and elegant, and that’s largely thanks to their design. They are comfortable products that seek to stand out for their style, and they do.

Apple combines style, design, comfort and practicality in each of its products to offer users a unique tool, an object that cannot be replaced.

user experience

In addition to the innovation and design of its products, Apple also offers a great user experience. As Hageloh said: “Apple products had to look and feel magical. Even the texture of our boxes and bags had to be just right. We wanted people to be able to touch and own a little bit of magic.”

The user experience that Apple provides is not limited to the use of the device, it goes much further, it is a comprehensive experience that begins with the purchase of the product, and never ends. Thanks to this, adding to the other qualities of the brand, Apple has managed to have a high-fidelity audience.

In addition, each of the Apple devices offers many excellent quality tools so that the user can do everything he needs with them. From a smartphone to a computer, all Apple devices offer millions of possibilities.

Loyalty of your public

Finally, it should be noted that Apple is better than other brands also thanks to the loyalty of its public, which has never given up on obtaining one of its products. Achieving such a loyal audience is the merit of the brand, but at the same time that the brand is still alive (and being one of the best in the world), it is also thanks to its audience.

The relationship between the public and the brand is proportionally dialectical: the brand must offer something special to the public, and the latter must continue buying its products so that the link does not end.

Why Apple products are expensive

In addition to being one of the best technological products that can be found on the market, the different Apple devices are also quite expensive, especially compared to some brands.

The reason for their values ​​is also due to different factors. Among them we can distinguish the network of devices, the quality of its materials, privacy, marketing and branding of the brand, among others.

device network

In the world of technology there is a term that is used to designate the ability of different devices to link up to optimize their tools: an ecosystem. Apple has its own ecosystem, and it is one of the reasons that make the brand more expensive than others.

A technological ecosystem refers to a set of devices that work in a particular way, but that can complement each other offering a broader and more useful experience to the user.

This can be seen in the use of an iPhone and a MacBook. Apple smartphones and laptops can be linked to be used together for a higher quality experience.

Material quality

The quality of the materials used to build the devices is one of the most important aspects to offer quality products. Apple uses the best materials in the construction of its articles, and that logically raises production costs.

The fact that the materials are of excellent quality not only impacts the user experience, but also directly affects the durability of the devices, which can offer a longer useful life.

This, together with the design and innovation offered by the different Apple products, means that the brand must sell its devices at higher prices than others, since they are consistent with the quality of what it offers, and its comprehensive experience.

Privacy

The privacy of user data that Apple offers to its audience is one of its most important advantages, and also one of the main reasons for its prices.

Apple has one of the most private and secure systems for its users, who have the possibility of blocking the tracking of the actions carried out on their devices, something that no other brand offers.

In addition, it is one of the few companies that does not sell information about its users (ie their interests, their tastes, etc., which can be seen through the use of mobile devices) to third parties, and that also allows the company to be able to add value to your products.

Marketing

The marketing of a brand is one of the main axes on which it must be supported in order to achieve its objectives, and Apple knows it. That is why the company invests a lot in this field, in order to continue on the podium of the best tech companies.

Among the different marketing strategies of the brand are advertising, Apple stores that in addition to points of sale are also large and striking advertising panels (very expensive), and customer service support that works 24 hours a day.

Apple stores that can be found in different cities around the world, have a unique infrastructure and style that distinguishes them anywhere, and also the people who work there are experts in the brand, in order to offer customers the best service.

All these factors linked to Apple’s marketing must also be taken into account when thinking about the costs of the different devices of the brand.

Branding

Finally, Apple’s branding (which is something like the process that gives the brand its own identity) also contributes to the price of its products. Apple is not a brand for a broad audience, it is a brand that speaks to an exclusive audience, which can access luxury products.

Apple offers products that are innovative, stylish, elegant, exclusive and of excellent quality, but they also offer more than that: they offer a lifestyle. When a person decides to buy an Apple product, he buys a way of life.

But it is also aimed at professionals who need very good quality devices to be able to carry out their work knowing that there will be no problem while working with an Apple device.

Quality, elegance, luxury, comfort are words and concepts that can be associated with this brand that has been in the ranking of the most successful companies in the world for a long time.

