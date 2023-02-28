What are the symptoms of a stream of four? How to protect? What should I do? Should I take oseltamivir?

Yesterday, oseltamivir rushed to Weibo hot search. It is understood that many influenza A patients in Beijing, Sichuan and other places are rushing to buy oseltamivir, and some online pharmacies are sold out of oseltamivir. Yesterday morning, the reporter visited several pharmacies in Hangzhou and found that the drugs are currently out of stock.

The ward was full at once, and the number of children with influenza A in the hospital increased sharply

Behind the hot search on oseltamivir is influenza A, which is currently at its peak. More than half a month after the school started, some classes in Hangzhou were suspended due to influenza A, which aroused the concern of many parents.

According to Chen Ying, director of the Department of Prevention and Protection of Zhejiang University Children’s Hospital, since February, the number of children with influenza A admitted to Zhejiang University Children’s Hospital’s Lakeside and Binjiang campuses has shown an obvious upward trend, which is 80 times that of January (the base in January is very small). Chief Physician Hua Wang of the Department of Infectious Diseases of Zhejiang University Children’s Hospital said that there are indeed many children with influenza A in the past two days, and 15 children with influenza A were admitted on Sunday. According to the statistics at the time of the shift yesterday morning, there are more than 50 children with influenza A, including the inpatients and outpatients. “In fact, before the epidemic of the new crown virus, there will be a small wave of influenza A flu in winter and spring every year, and it is currently at the peak of influenza A infection.”

Jiang Chunming, director of the Department of Pediatrics at Hangzhou First People’s Hospital, said that there are indeed quite a few children who have come to the hospital to test for influenza A and issue diagnosis certificates. Yesterday, more than 20 children with influenza A were admitted to the pediatric ward, and the ward was full at once. “In the past few days, there have been more than 200 influenza A antigen tests every day, and the positive rate is 70%-80%. A week ago, this rate was only 30%.”

A stream of four questions

1 How to quickly identify?

Chief Physician Huawang said that after contracting influenza A, the child may have symptoms such as high fever, fatigue, muscle aches, and sore throat. In addition, the most important thing is whether the child has a history of contact with influenza A patients.

“For example, when a child is in school, whether there is a classmate with influenza A in the class; whether he has been in contact with brothers and sisters who have influenza when he goes to a relative’s house to play, etc. The medical history is very important.”

2 What are the symptoms?

Chief Physician Huawang reminded that influenza A is a self-limiting respiratory infectious disease, most of which are mild and can basically recover within a week. But there are also some children with severe respiratory infections, manifested as severe pneumonia. In addition, severe influenza A should also be careful of complications, such as nervous system involvement (febrile convulsions, encephalopathy, encephalitis, etc.), myositis, myocarditis and other serious complications.

3 What should I do if I get it?

Influenza A is a respiratory infectious disease. For people with normal immune function, it can be cured within a week. Vaccination is the most economical and effective way to prevent influenza A, but it takes some time for the vaccine to take effect, and vaccination now may not achieve immediate preventive effect.

4 Should I take oseltamivir?

Chief Physician Hua Wang said that oseltamivir is currently a very effective drug against influenza A. Oseltamivir needs to be used early, the sooner the effect is better. Because the function of oseltamivir is to inhibit the replication of the virus, if the virus has already replicated and damaged the respiratory tract, the effect of taking the medicine will not be very good.

If the child has not been infected with influenza A, can oseltamivir be taken early to prevent it? Chief Physician Hua Wang said that if the child has no clear history of exposure and no related symptoms, it is not recommended to take medicine early. It is a three-point drug, and any drug has side effects, which may cause liver and kidney damage. Therefore, it is recommended that parents do not give their children medicines without authorization, and there is no need to rush to buy and stockpile medicines. Instead, they should use medicines rationally under the guidance of professional doctors.