What are the symptoms of COVID-19 infection in children? How many days does it usually turn cloudy? What is the course of the disease?Huang Lisu, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Zhejiang University Children’s Hospital, quick questions and answers

Director Huang Lisu, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Zhejiang University Children’s HospitalThe physician previously worked at Xinhua Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, where he was the director of the Department of Infectious Diseases and the Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases. In the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic in Shanghai in the first half of 2022, he has diagnosed and treated a large number of children infected with the new crown virus, and has rich experience in relevant diagnosis and treatment.

Director Huang said that in view of the relatively low number of cases of COVID-19 infection among children in Zhejiang Province, combined with her previous work experience, she shared some experiences and thoughts from the perspective of a front-line worker in the infection department.

1/ Are children also susceptible?

Director Huang Lisu: According to the data of the American Academy of Pediatrics, from January 27 to February 3, 2022, children’s cases accounted for as much as 25% of the weekly cases, and serum antibody tests showed that the proportion of children infected even exceeded that of adults. Many countries such as South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Singapore have also observed a wave of child infections brought by Omicron.

my country’s overall epidemic control is relatively good, but since the beginning of this year, the proportion of children infected has gradually increased. In the Shanghai COVID-19 epidemic in March and April, children with COVID-19 accounted for about 12%. Therefore, as far as the current situation is concerned, children are also susceptible groups.

2/ If a child is infected with the new coronavirus, how long will it take to get sick?

Director Huang Lisu: Omicron is constantly mutating, and the incubation period is shortened. A Hong Kong study showed that the median intergenerational interval and median series interval of BA.1 were 2.38 days and 3.15 days, respectively, and the intergenerational interval of BA.2 was even shorter, only 2.17 days. Another study showed that BA.2 had a stronger spreading power, with an Rt value about 1.4 times that of BA.1. The Omicron strains that caused the Shanghai outbreak in the first half of the year were BA.2 and BA.2.2 subtypes, and the incubation period was very short. The BA.5 and subtypes that have emerged so far are more contagious, diffusible, and evasive, and the incubation period may be further shortened. If a child is infected, he or she can develop the disease within a day or two.

3/ If a child is infected with the new coronavirus, what symptoms will they have?

Director Huang Lisu: In terms of the Omicron BA.2 and BA.2.2 subtype infection cases that I have diagnosed and treated in my clinic, the symptoms presented have great individual differences and can be roughly divided into four categories.

The first category is that there is no obvious feeling after infection, which is what we often call recessive patients. This kind of children accounted for the majority, accounting for about eighty to ninety percent.

The second category is upper respiratory tract infection after infection, laryngitis, fever, nasal congestion, runny nose and other symptoms, similar to common cold and influenza, but also showing its own characteristics. About 10%.

The third category is lower respiratory tract infection, that is, lung infection, which is pneumonia. There are not many such cases in general, accounting for about 10% of children with obvious respiratory symptoms.

The fourth category is critically ill patients. Such cases are extremely rare.

4/ If I don’t feel the infection, do I need to go to the hospital? It usually turns cloudy after a few days? What is the approximate course of the disease?

Director Huang Lisu: The incubation period is generally within three or four days, and it can be as fast as one or two days. If you find positive but do not feel obvious, you can isolate yourself at home for a week. Generally, it will turn negative within a week. There is no special situation, there is no need to go to the hospital for treatment. On December 7, the latest ten new measures to optimize the implementation of epidemic prevention and control also pointed out that infected persons should be admitted and treated in a scientific manner, and asymptomatic infected persons and mild cases who are eligible for home isolation are generally subject to home isolation.