Given the high accident rate, which at the end of 2022 left nearly one million victims of traffic accidents treated under SOAT, 17% more than in 2021, and in 87% of the cases a motorcycle was involved, Fasecolda realized to the task of identifying the ten most dangerous crossings in cities such as Bogotá, Cali and Medellín.

According to the insurance union, “in an unprecedented event, in 2022 more than 8,200 people died in a road accident, the highest number in the country’s history, of which 60% were motorcyclists.”

It points out that according to preliminary figures from the Information System for Reporting Health Care to Victims of Traffic Accidents (SIRAS), throughout 2022 in the Colombian capital there were 152,480 victims of traffic accidents, of which 33% were women. , 66% men and 1% could not be identified. Accident victims treated under SOAT were distributed by type of vehicle as follows: motorcycles: 84%; family members, campers and trucks: 9%; public service: 6% and cargo or mixed: 1%.

That is why, as a contribution from the insurance sector to reducing road accidents, Fasecolda undertook the task of establishing road accident maps, “a tool that allows mobility secretariats of the main cities to locate intersections roads where more traffic accidents with injuries or deaths occurred in 2022 to analyze them by type of vehicle, gender, date, municipality and intersection”.

“From the insurance sector we handed over to the national government the ten intersections with the highest accident rates in Bogotá, Medellín and Cali so that they can be reviewed and intervened and serve as an input for the development of public policies that will save lives,” explained Carlos Varela, vice president of phasecolda.

The purpose of the tool is to complement the analysis of the mobility secretariats and helps to prioritize intersections that need solutions to problems on the road or, for example, improvements in traffic lights or signage.

“The insurance sector intends to periodically deliver to the authorities a report on the evolution of the indicators at these intersections to find out if there have been improvements in safety,” he added.

Regarding Bogotá, he explained that “with this information, it was possible to georeference 78% of the victims in Bogotá and build a heat map that identifies the road intersections with the highest number of victims in 2022.

These insertions are Primero de Mayo avenue with Boyacá, Las Américas with Avenida 68, Boyacá with 17th street, City of Quito with 26th street, Boyacá with Las Américas, City of Cali with City of Villavicencio, Primero de Mayo with Carrera 68, Primero de Mayo with Caracas, Caracas with between streets 26 and 6, as well as Boyacá with Avenida Chile.

Meanwhile, in Medellín, according to preliminary figures from SIRAS, last year there were 57,884 victims of traffic accidents, of which 35% were women and 65% men. Accident victims treated under SOAT were distributed by type of vehicle as follows: motorcycles: 90%; family members, campers and trucks: 5%; public service: 4%, and cargo or mixed: 1%.

The most dangerous intersections are Avenida San Juan with Avenida Ferrocarril, Calle 63 with Carrera 130 (San Cristóbal sector); Regional Avenue, between streets 26 and 110 (Santa Cruz sector); Calle 77, between Avenida Carabobo and Avenida Regional; and Carrera 44 and Transversal 65D (Villa Hermosa Park); Carrera 80 Avenue with 25th Street; Carrera 46A with Calle 97; the North Highway in the vicinity of the Juanes de la Paz Park; Oriental Avenue with San Juan Avenue; and Avenida Colombia with Autopista Sur.

In Cali, based on preliminary information from SIRAS, throughout 2022 there were 110,919 victims of traffic accidents, 34% women and 66% men. Accident victims treated under SOAT were distributed as follows: motorcycles: 91%; family, campers and trucks: 6%; public service: 2.7% and cargo or mixed: 0.3%.

The most dangerous intersections are the Suroriental Highway with Confederated Cities, Suroriental with 23rd street, Carrera 15 between Calles 5 and 11, Simón Bolívar with Carrera 15, Suroriental with Carrera 1D, Cali City between Carreras 8 and 15, Carrera 70 with Calle 1, Carrera 39 between Autopista Simón Bolívar and Calle 48, Ciudades Confederadas between Carreras 8 and 10, and Carrera 27 with transversal 103.