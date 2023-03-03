What will the next Christmas and winter holidays be like for Italians? 18% of our compatriots intend to enjoy a holiday period during the Christmas holidays, and 58% between January and March 2023, albeit with a slight decrease compared to last year. The Italians’ desire for a holiday is therefore not lacking. This is what emerges from the update of Future4Tourism, the Ipsos survey which since 2017 has been analyzing and exploring future trends in national and international tourism to understand the travel and holiday choices of Italians.

New Year’s Eve is the most coveted holiday

But what are the forecasts for the 2022 Christmas holidays? 18% of Italians intend to take a holiday away from home during the holidays (down by 2 percentage points compared to last year) and about 8 out of 10 compatriots will remain in the Bel Paese. The New Year is the holiday that most people decide to include in their travel period (51%), and in one case out of 3 the period will be extended to include either Christmas day or Epiphany day. However, the share of those who go on holiday do not include any holidays is also significant: they are 24%.

Winter holidays: not just mountains and skiing

The next few months will be crucial for understanding the trend of the tourism market, considering the widespread price increases that are already influencing consumer choices.

As regards winter holidays in 2023, among those who have already decided on their destination, Italy continues to be the most chosen destination (68%) like last year. Cross-border destinations, however, continue the constant upward trend after the periods characterized by the pandemic. In fact, 20% of holidaymakers will travel to Europe, 10% will opt for non-European destinations, and the remaining 2% will go on a cruise.

With regard to the type of holiday, cultural visits and visits to cities of art will be chosen by 34% of travellers, ranking immediately after open-air destinations.

Yes to days on the snow, but saving

Mountains, hills and lakes collect the preferences of 38% of winter travellers. And if Tuscany and Lazio are the most popular regions for ‘cultural’ holidays, open-air holidays will mainly affect Trentino-Alto Adige, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna. Holidays in seaside resorts will instead be chosen by 28% of holidaymakers. For many Italians, however, winter means spending days in the snow. Among skiers, only 11% will not change their habits compared to previous years. The remaining 89% will be forced to adopt cost containment strategies, choosing locations with lower prices for ski lifts (37%), reducing ski days (28%), up to, at least for this year, the complete give up (24%).