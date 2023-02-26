With the adjustment of the new minimum wage for 2023, the professions in Colombia They continue to show that there is no difference in having a university card, because the payment for it cannot be ideal, where the type of work does not differ, with having a degree from any university.

Although Colombians who earn a minimum wage now seem to have a good economic capital to work with, it is not worth considering a profession when it comes to remunerating a person, since even many who have studied a career receive less pay. to the minimum.

A sector report mentions that the professional careers that receive a salary between 828,000 and one million pesos, will be the ones that are considered to have a worse remuneration than what, in theory, they should obtain for their work.

Due to the above, these are some of the worst paid professions in Colombia: Actors, artists, cleaning staff, waiters, waiters, bartenders, babysitters and receptionists, among others, are some of which are on this list, which associates each profession with its remuneration.

What is the outlook for other professions in Colombia?



According to the report, the professions that earn between one and two million pesos go back to desk work, such as bookkeepers, job recruiters, content writers, carpenters and bank tellers, among others. The remuneration problem is evident at this point, because to perform these tasks, you must have a university card.

From now on you begin to see the difference between salaries, with respect to the profession, because engineers, lawyers, biologists and accountants they earn what in theory should be remunerated, since their earnings range between two and three million pesos and require their professional title.

There are other professions that earn up to 5 million pesos, such as architects, historians, business intelligence experts, geologists and project managers. In addition, there are people with a university profession who earn very well, such as those who have studied medicine, since their salary is around 4 million pesos.