What are the Yemenis doing in the Red Sea?

Yamanat

Abdul Wahab Al-Sharafi

The armed forces affiliated with the authority in Sanaa have established two clear, easy and direct equations. The first is to prevent the passage of ships owned by the Zionist entity or directly related to it in terms of ownership in the Red and Arab Bahrain until the Zionist war on Gaza stops. The second is to prevent any ship of any nationality heading to ports. The Zionist entity even allowed the entry of food and medicine to civilians besieged in Gaza. For seventy days, there has been a Zionist aggression in the form of a terrorist criminal offense according to its realistic description, committed by the Zionist entity openly, day and night, in front of the camera lenses, and broadcast to the world via satellite channels and through all means of communication and communication, and to every location. Rather, to every individual in this world. These are well-known crimes, in fact the most despicable and most testable crimes. They resulted in the killing of 19,000, the injury of 50,000 civilians, a stifling siege that reached food, water and medicine for two million people, the demolition of up to three hundred thousand residential buildings, and the destruction of more than 60% of the infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

Vile crimes that included a sweeping military attack on premature newborns and inside their hospitals, and included arresting civilians, stripping them of their clothes, and displaying them semi-naked to the whole world.

It included storming hospitals, hitting ambulances, and a victorious attack on maternity wards, intensive care units, dialysis centers, and blood banks. It included field executions and the dismemberment of human organs.

This is what the Yemenis stood up to say no to its continuation and it must be stopped, and no to the indifference of the world with every country and its international organizations and institutions in the face of these witnessed crimes, which no two disagree on describing as such. In the face of them, the Yemenis intervened and their language is to impose the law that is violated by the Zionist entity and behind it are the Zionists of the world. The law criminalizes killing civilians, besieging them, displacing them, waging wars on cities, and genocide. They also seek to subject this terrorist Zionist entity and the Zionists of the world to international will and implement two UN resolutions issued demanding a ceasefire and the entry of aid.

In the face of these despicable terrorist crimes committed by the Zionist entity, everyone who rejects them has the right to do what they can to stop these crimes, and even if navigation was completely halted and even halted, the Yemenis are still characterized by rationality. They have imposed two special equations to influence the criminal event and avoid the greatest possible negative effects. The Zionist entity is committing it, and this is clear by not attacking anyone who has nothing to do with it or is not directed to the Zionist entity. There is no evidence of that from the statement of the head of the Suez Canal Authority that what was prevented from passing and was not tracked until two days ago was only 55 ships, while they passed. More than 2,000 ships, naturally and without any exposure. The Yemenis are clear that they are keen that international navigation is not affected, and they declare this in their military statements. They demand that ships have their calling devices open to communicate with them and avoid any mistakes. They declare the goal of their actions, which is to put pressure on stopping Zionist crimes, so their equation is the result that is required to be achieved. Through them, it was announced and specific that the war on Gaza would be stopped and aid would be brought in. Therefore, stopping crimes will be followed automatically and immediately by allowing passage. What the Yemenis announced are two equations that can be summed up in two words: stop for stop.

The authority that established these two equations in the Red and Arab Bahrain is the authority in Sanaa, which is the authority of the Houthis. It is an authority that classifies itself within the so-called axis of resistance, which talks about the fact that the hostility of the Zionist entity is the broad definition of its formation, its positions, and the general goal of its activity. However, the case for distinguishing between this hostility and the two equations is It is clear that they are two equations whose goal now is to put pressure on stopping the crimes of the entity, which is a positive distinction in view of the effects occurring on other than the entity who do not care about its crimes and continue in its normal course of providing it with its needs while watching it prevent the basics of living and life from being imposed on civilians in Gaza, and towards those not owned by the Zionists whenever they are required to find them. A way to provide the entity with its needs as long as they do not want to stop this by their own decision until it stops its crimes. What is important is that they do not pass before the eyes of the Yemenis. What is happening in the Red and Arab Bahrain is easy and extremely dangerous at the same time. It is easy because it is two specific and temporary equations, and these two equations can stop the crimes. It is extremely dangerous because it is taking place in the most dangerous sea strait in the world as a whole and against the most dangerous geography in the entire world, and no force or coalition can stop it without achieving this goal, and any intervention to stop it by force will result in converting this entire maritime region into a completely military zone. Here, indeed, the event will be a fatal threat to navigation, and what passed normally, which is, as the Suez Canal statement said, more than 2,000 ships, will become zero.

In front of the US Secretary of Defense’s eagerness to form a military alliance and talk about Operation “Guardian of Prosperity,” the Yemenis are busy cheering for their national team in its match with the Emirates. Everyone must be careful in their dealings with this particular issue and calculate it well. No force can deal with it and achieve an instantaneous result or result. In the short term, any forceful intervention has only one result, in the short term at least, which is to transform this maritime area into a military zone and interrupt navigation in the most important maritime economic artery in the world.

So beware of making mistakes in calculations and beware of applying kohl and blinding your eyes. There is only one path because this is what is happening, which is to make an effort to bind the Zionist entity to the law and stop its aggression and siege of civilians in Gaza. There is absolutely no solution other than stopping this vile entity from its victorious conquests against premature babies in front of the world‘s eyes.

Source: Today’s Opinion

Share this: Facebook

X

