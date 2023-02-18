The growing connectivity and development of the Internet of Things (IoT) has led to an increase in the frequency and severity of denial of service (DDoS) attacks, compromising both the security and availability of systems. Nozomi Networks, a leading company in industrial cybersecurity and operational visibility, reveals what DDoS are and what measures to take to protect the IoT sector.

For Fernando Castro, Regional Sales Director, Central Latam at Nozomi Networks: “The IoT (Internet of Things) sector is especially vulnerable to DDoS attacks, due to its connectivity, distribution and protection. Recent cases have shown that a wide variety of devices that have an Internet connection such as security cameras, smart home appliances, medical and industrial control systems, among others, can be infected and end up being part of a malicious botnet or attacks. DDoS”.

Known in English as Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), they are techniques used by cybercriminals to make a system or network inaccessible by sending massive amounts of fake traffic from various devices or networks. The goal is to overload system resources, making them slow or inoperable for legitimate users. DDoS attacks are often carried out using networks of devices infected with malware and controlled remotely by the attackers, known as botnets.

Some of the recommendations to avoid this type of attack are to be up to date with respect to security reports and make updates or patches that correct these weak points; this prevents them from being used by attackers to infect devices and use them for mass attacks.

Likewise, network traffic patterns must be monitored and early detection of suspicious activity in hardware is essential in detecting possible attacks.