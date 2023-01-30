The issue of motorcycle crashes is a problem that Cali must find a quick solution to and the proposal to regularize these activities made by Mayor Jorge Iván Ospina points in that direction.

More and more points in the Valle del Cauca capital have been converted into dangerous tracks for races and stunts: the road to the sea, the Autopista Suroriental, the Cañasgordas, the collapse of Avenida Colombia and more recently, the extension of the Circunvalar.

Therefore, the approach made by the local representative should be the starting point to build a solution. In summary, the proposal consists of agreeing on the corridors and the conditions to carry out these practices, with the support of the authorities, to prevent the city’s roads from continuing to be taken by force and, furthermore, to reduce the risk of accidents.

The debate must be held in search of an agreement, but in the meantime, the local authorities must continue with the operations launched in recent days, since the chokeholds, in the way they are carried out, are one more expression of that phenomenon of propensity to disorder in which the city is submerged. In several of the points where these practices are carried out there is consumption of liquor and hallucinogens, which makes them even more dangerous.

The big question is whether those who participate in these activities are willing to accept the regulation, with all that this implies, such as having the technical-mechanical inspection and the soat of their vehicles up to date.

Institutionally and socially, in Cali it is necessary to make an effort of both pedagogy and control to put an end to the mistaken belief that all kinds of rules can be violated in the city without anything happening.

