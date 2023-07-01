‘What are you doing when you play’ Joo Woo-jae, burdened by joining a new member… Yoo Jae-suk “Stay like a doll and go”

(Source = MBC ‘What do you do when you play?’ capture)

‘What are you doing when you play’ Joo Woo-jae joined as a new member.

On MBC’s ‘What Do You Do When You Play?’, which aired on the 1st, a unity contest was held to welcome the joining of new member Joo Woo-jae.

Joo Woo-jae, who appeared last on the day, looked leaner than usual. In response, he expressed his feelings, saying, “The day before the first shoot, the burden was too much.”

In response, Yoo Jae-seok said, “Don’t think like that. Viewers don’t expect much from you,” he said, and existing member Park Jin-joo laughed when he said, “It seems that you don’t expect too much from us.”

Joo Woo-jae said, “The day before filming, Yoo Jae-seok hyung called me. They told me to come tomorrow and stay like Wilson in ‘I Live Alone’. He said, “Don’t say anything and stay like a doll.”

In response, Yoo Jae-seok added laughter by explaining, “I told them not to install it from the first episode, not to do anything, but to just stay and go.”

Meanwhile, ‘What do you do when you play?’ recently had two weeks of reorganization after members Jung Jun-ha and Shin Bong-sun got off. Afterwards, Joo Woo-jae joined as a new member and resumed broadcasting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

