What beautiful widowers – Il Fatto Quotidiano

For the series, indeed the cinepanettone “There wasn’t once the Third Pole”, but also “I’m not angry with you, but with your neighbor who doesn’t throw you under”, we learn from Republic that “the elite of entrepreneurship” is very disappointed by its latest favorites Calenda and Renzi and says in one voice: “Another promise betrayed”, tearing from one eye for the “4 million donated in vain” to the two character actors who now the dishes and rags are thrown. The Gotha of the big mouths who had believed in the third-party farce includes the best of “the Italian business and financial world” (imagine the worst). The list of inconsolable widowers includes: Maurizio Bertelli, patron of Prada, who had donated 100 thousand euros; the Zegna (60,000) and Loro Piana (130,000) families; Gianfelice Rocca of the Techint and Humanitas groups, “one of the ten richest men in the country” (100,000); Alberto Bombassei, Brembo group (100 thousand); Davide Serra, legendary Italian-Anglo-Cayan financier (100,000), without forgetting, in various denominations, Antonio D’Amato, Lupo Rattazzi, Banzato, Arvedi, Garavoglia, Merloni, Brachetti Peretti, Cornetto Bourlot and Pietro Salini (the one from Ponte on the Strait and many other beautiful things).

Some had already believed in the man alone in charge, i.e. in B., with the results known to all, to then throw their money into the best Titanic of the new politics: Choice (later Dissolved) Civica Montiana, the Renzi Pd, the Montezemolian Future Italy and – sweet at the bottom – the two statesmen of the “seriousness pole” who now call themselves – understandably – the “crazy who got the wrong dosage of the pills” and the “mythomaniac who tries to rip us off”. All cases of “circumvention of the capable”, to quote their colleague Gianni Agnelli, who coined the joke for his friend Cesare Romiti who had been persuaded to write substantial checks to Ferdinando Adornato for the catastrophic adventure of Liberal. Here: if Italy is reduced to this we owe it also and above all to them, to these lucid and farsighted “men of action” specialized in undoing good governments (very rare, such as Prodi-1 and Conte-2) with the power of fire of Confindustria and its journals, to give us epochal fakes that exist only in their imagination and in their bank account: B.’s Liberal Revolution, the Monti Agenda, the Great Renzi Reform, the Draghi Agenda, without forgetting the momentary falling in love with Salvini in an anti-5Stelle function and lately the Great Center of the Third Hair. Now that they’ve lost two in one fell swoop, we look forward to them finding their new spirit guide. Given the progressive decline of the objectives (from B. to Hardy and Hardy), we would not be surprised if he were a squid. Or a squid.