More than 4 million people live in 14,000 areas at extremely high risk of natural catastrophes, according to the Brazilian government. Every rainy season, between December and March, the country suffers tragedies such as floods and landslides, which cause deaths and material losses.

Last month, heavy rains triggered flooding and landslides on the north coast of São Paulo state in southern Brazil. 65 people died and more than 3,500 lost their homes.

And last year, the biggest natural catastrophe of the decade took place in the city of Petrópolis, in the southern state of Rio de Janeiro. There, 235 people died and more than 4,000 were left homeless after heavy rains.

If we go back in time, we will find at least one major tragedy a year in Brazil due to summer rains. The phenomenon is not recent, but it has been getting worse every year due to climate changes registered around the world. But, if the rain punishes the country every year, always during the summer, why don’t we invest in prevention?

“The data exists, the risk areas are known, but there is a feeling that the information is not used correctly,” says Luciano Machado, a civil engineer specializing in geotechnics. “Brazil tends to act promptly, when there is a tragedy, instead of planning and remedying new episodes,” said lawyer Karin Kassmayer, a doctor in environment and development from the Federal University of Paraná.

Specialists consulted by Brazil Reports They listed important actions to try to minimize the damage caused by the rains. Everyone agrees that the definitive solution is to remove families from risk areas. But, since there are more than 4 million Brazilians inhabiting those areas, withdrawal is a long-term solution. In the short term, there are alternatives to avoid new tragedies.

Brazil has advanced

According to Kassmayer, Brazil has made progress in some aspects, especially in monitoring torrential rains and temperature changes by the federal government. But often there is no immediate and quick action by councils when there is a warning of heavy rain.

He also believes that the lack of urban planning and infrastructure maintenance, as well as the lack of investment in technology, such as surveillance centers and radars in the cities, also contribute to the occurrence of so many natural disasters in Brazil.

To answer the question, Kassmayer says, it is necessary to think about cities in a context of climate change, which means adapting cities to extreme events, such as increasingly intense rainfall. “Climate change affects a much broader community, not just risk areas,” she says.

«In addition to urban planning, it is necessary to start working on actions aimed at adaptation: how to adapt land use and occupation to climate change. It is what we call green infrastructure. For example, analyzing the sustainability criteria before starting any construction, if there will be any cumulative impacts in relation to environmental and climate risks”, he added.

Many of the important actions, according to the lawyer, are the responsibility of the cities, such as keeping an updated record of families living in risk areas, installing alert systems for torrential rains, and creating faster and more direct communication with the population.

Kassmayer states that one of the fastest and cheapest measures is the installation of a siren system in risk areas, which are activated when heavy rains are forecast, informing the population to leave their homes. “It is one of the most effective instruments. It may not prevent material loss, but it does prevent loss of human life. Cities can also partner with phone companies to send alert messages to people before the rain gets worse,” he explains.

It also recommends other preventive actions, such as the construction of hillsides to reduce landslides, the cleaning of rivers to prevent overflows, and the evacuation of rainwater through drainage systems. In addition, the authorities should also invest in public awareness campaigns and reinforce environmental actions.

remote surveillance

Ricardo Mirisola, a civil engineer specializing in geotechnics, says that, in the short term, Brazil could invest in technologies that would make it possible to more accurately identify areas at risk of landslides and evacuate the population before the torrential rains begin. This type of remote surveillance technology already exists in the country and is used by companies to prevent the collapse of dams.

“What can be done in the short term is prevention, that is, identify where the event is going to occur and act so that people are not in that place when it rains.” The National Center for Monitoring and Alert of Natural Disasters (Cemaden) can only predict rainfall up to a certain limit”, he said.

For the engineer, it is not enough to predict the amount of rain to avoid tragedies. According to him, it would be important to monitor the movement of the slopes, to know which one is more subject to landslides when rain is identified. And, knowing which slope is at risk, it is possible to evacuate the area and save lives.

“Technology allows you to do it one or two days in advance. So, along with precipitation prediction, it would be important to improve monitoring with sensors, measuring slope deformation and specifically identifying critical points. In the meantime, the Government has to work on the construction of decent housing for these families”, he added.

Mirisola said the cost of remote monitoring has dropped considerably since Brazilian mining companies are required by law to use this technology to prevent dam breaks. “The cost of monitoring is much cheaper than all the necessary mobilization after a tragedy,” he said.

He also believes that installing sirens in risk areas is an interesting measure, but it should be the last step cities take. First, it is necessary to invest, for example, in training the population and creating evacuation routes.

risk reduction

Machado, a civil engineer specializing in geotechnics, explains that there are four different risk classifications, depending on the severity of each area, and that, with new technologies, it is possible to carry out constructions to reduce the classification of a certain place in the short term, while it is not possible to permanently eliminate families.

“The priority today are those who live in the highest risk areas, with the highest risk of death. Depending on the characteristics of the land, it is possible to reduce this risk and increase the quality of life of the community,” said Machado, who also highlighted the importance of holding talks and campaigns to guide people who live in high-risk areas.

“There is negligence on the part of the authorities, because the tragedy occurs in summer and at Easter the subject is no longer discussed, until the next rainy season. The rain is democratic, it affects all areas, but those who suffer the most are the poorest. The richest do not die. Our society has become accustomed to seeing black and poor people dying under the mud,” he said.

Machado mentioned a type of work that does not take too much time and that can contribute to minimizing the impacts of rain, which are drainage works: “If we work on collecting rainwater, so that it is withdrawn more quickly, we will be able to avoid many accidents and keep families in a region with much lower risk until the housing issue is resolved.

According to the engineer, Brazil also has a very serious communication problem with people who live in risk areas. “There is a lack of protocol, which means knowing exactly how to act when heavy rain is expected. Brazil should deal with rain as the United States deals with tornadoes and hurricanes”, he added.

Machado said that as long as construction projects against landslides are not carried out, it is necessary at least to invest in communication with the population so that lives are saved. “People have to know what to do when an alert signal arrives. If there is a protocol, if people are trained, lives are saved. A politician can say that a censor or a work are very expensive, but how much is a life worth?

Article written by: Tábata Viapiana in Brazil Reports.

