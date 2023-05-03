What Cancer Patients Should Eat | PZ – Pharmaceutical Newspaper

The choice of food should be as varied as possible and include vegetable oil, whole grain products and five portions of fruit and vegetables per day. Animal products should only be used as a supplement (maximum 500g of red meat per week), the use of Zucker and salt should be used sparingly, and water should be preferred as a drink. In addition, food should be prepared carefully and eaten consciously. “If they can, cancer patients should also get at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week and drink little or no alcohol,” he said Wittenberg.