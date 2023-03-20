The National Government, headed by President Gustavo Petro, announced that on March 22 it will file before the Congress of the Republic its pension reform proposal with which it seeks to strengthen Colpensiones, generate greater liquidity for the nation and in turn guarantee income for those older adults who are homeless and do not have any income What does it consist of?

A few days ago, the draft of the bill “which establishes the Comprehensive Social Protection System for Old Age” was released, which, as well as the labor reform, is also in charge of the Minister of Labor Gloria Inés Ramírez. The document establishes a four-pillar system on which the pension contribution would rest in Colombia as follows:

1. Solidarity Pillar:

This pillar seeks to guarantee a monthly income of $223,000 to those older adults (65 years and older) who have never been able to contribute to any pension fund in their lives.

As indicated by the national government, this measure would benefit at least 2.5 million adults in situations of extreme poverty and vulnerability with resources from the nation’s general budget. The proposal is the same as that made by President Petro during the campaign for a ‘solidarity basic income’, although adjusted to $500,000 as initially announced, to $223,000 for tax issues. These resources would be administered by the Department of Social Prosperity and its director, Cielo Rusinque.