What changes has the Taiwan crisis brought to Biden's China strategy? – BBC News in Chinese

Barbara Plett-Usher

BBC correspondent in the US State Department
  • Barbara Plett-Usher
  • BBC correspondent in the US State Department

image source,Getty Images

image caption,

Senior Democrat Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has given US President Biden a “very headache” when dealing with relations with China.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has caused a headache for U.S. President Joe Biden in his handling of relations with China, America’s main global rival. Analysts warn that there are many risks ahead.

Sino-US relations are based on US strategic ambiguity over Taiwan.

Beijing claims Taiwan is part of China, Taiwan says it is independent, and the United States says Taiwan is not independent, but treats it as an ally, and none of the three parties have taken active action on their claims. Maintaining this fragile balance seems to be the most Not a bad choice.

But Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has exposed the inconsistencies behind the arrangement, a delicate balance that has become tense.

