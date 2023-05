Hardly anything could be seen of her dress, because Princess Kate wore a very special cape over it. What does the red and blue satin coat stand for?

It must have been fantastic, but unfortunately Princess Kate’s Alexander McQueen dress was missing at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday. and Queen Camilla practically invisible.

The white robe was largely covered by a royal blue cape. Many fans of the elegant Princess of Wales must have wondered what the 41-year-old was wearing over it. A cloak of the Garter, like her husband Prince William? No, because Kate does not belong to this most exclusive club in the whole kingdom.

Kate wore a cloak from the Royal Victorian Order, another society of knights that included the princess in 2019 as the Dame Grand Cross. Queen Elizabeth II herself had decided to give this special honor to her grandson’s wife. The Confederation was established at the behest of Queen Victoria in the late 19th century.

Duchess Sophie also came in a blue coat

The official cloak of the members is royal blue with a red border and a large star on the chest, the large Knight’s Cross. The cape is made of satin and is only worn on important royal occasions – for example a coronation.

Princess Kate wasn’t the only one to appear at Westminster Abbey wearing the cloak of the Royal Victorian Order: Sophie, Charles’ sister-in-law and new Duchess of Edinburgh, also wore the cloak over her (also white) dress, as did her cousin the late Queen, Princess Alexandra, and the Duchess of Gloucester. With the subsequent wave on the balcony, the blue capes of the ladies were visible from afar.







Even Princess Charlotte’s look subtly picked up the theme: her mother came in a cloak, the eight-year-old in a cape.

Princess Kate paid tribute to the late Queen and Princess Diana with her jewelry: she wore Diana’s pearl earrings and a three-row, 105-precious stone necklace that belonged to the Queen, who died in September. It was a present from her father. Her leaf tiara, however, was a tribute to her father-in-law: it is well known that King Charles III. is a great friend of plants.