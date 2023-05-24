What comes for Uribe after the preclusion and appeal of the Prosecutor’s Office

On Wednesday, when the hearing resumes, the appeal of the Prosecutor’s Office to the decision of Judge Laura Barrera will be heard. Judge 41 of the Bogotá Court rejected for the second time the request for estoppel of the process followed against former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez for the crime of bribery of witnesses.

Judge Laura Barrera pointed out that the former president should still be under investigation after hearing the allegations of the prosecution, the defense of the former president and the victims. The prosecution was the one who had requested that the investigation be closed. The judge wrote in the decision: “Contrary to what was alleged by the Prosecutor’s Office, there are material elements of evidence, physical evidence and information obtained lawfully that allow us to affirm with probability of truth that the criminal conduct, described in article 444A of bribery in matters penal”. process, in which Dr. Uribe may be a participant.

It may interest you: This is how the judicial process against Uribe has progressed

Thus, through Diego Cadena, Uribe’s lawyer, the investigations into the alleged bribery of Juan Guillermo Monsalve, the ‘star witness’, would continue. Judge Barrera’s decision was challenged by the Prosecutor’s Office, so the hearing will continue this Wednesday with the arguments in favor of the appeal.

The parties will then have the opportunity to speak, as will the defense of the former president and the defenders of the victims, before the Criminal Decision Chamber of the Superior Court of Bogotá decides whether or not the estoppel is appropriate.

If the court agrees with Judge Barrera, the case returns to the Prosecutor’s Office, which will appoint a new prosecutor and decide whether to accuse a circuit judge or try another preclusion with “new arguments and new grounds,” according to criminal lawyer Francisco Bernate .

In this case, the accusing party would try a third estoppel.