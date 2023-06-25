What comes next for the team led by Alberto Gamero?

After being crowned champion, Millonarios has little time to celebrate, since it is urgent to direct their pass to the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. This after losing two weeks ago in Brazil, against América Mineiro (2-0), a match that left the Albiazules very compromised.

Although they are still second in group F, with 10 points, they have two units less than the Argentine Defensa y Justicia.

Hence, he will now have to go, on June 29, to fight for the visitor classification against the Argentine club. You must add because otherwise the ambassador could be eliminated. Or he would have to depend on what happens in Uruguay, in the match between Peñarol and América Mineiro.

If he wins in Argentina, the ambassador will play the round of 16 of the South American.

Apart from this, the whole of the capital already has a direct ticket for the next edition of the Libertadores, this for being crowned champion of the opening tournament.

On the other hand, Millonarios will play the Super League, against the winner of the closing tournament, which will begin in a few weeks. The date on which this commitment will be played is not yet known, but according to previous editions it could be played in February of next year.

