What conclusions did the day of mobilizations against the Petro government leave?

Security and freedom of the press

In Cali and Bogotá, where the marches culminated in sit-ins in the Jairo Varela Square and in the Bolívar Square, respectively, the cries in favor of improving security also resounded in the mouths of walkers like William Delgado, from Cali, who demonstrated against the “misgovernment” and the reforms made to “pupitrazo” (in a hurry).

Even in the capital, a minute of silence was held for the members of the Public Force fallen in combat, a sector that was supported with banners that read “Thank you, heroes.”

Respect for freedom of the press was another of the requests made by opponents of the Petro government, whose administration has been shaken in recent weeks by scandals such as that of the former ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti, and the former chief of staff of the president Laura Sarabia, allegedly involved in a case of abuse of power and illegal wiretapping.

“It will be up to Petro to defend himself, like (former president Ernesto) Samper. Sadly, defending himself will not pay attention to the country. I see that he lives on a plane polluting the environment that worries him so much and he is not attentive to what is happening here ” , said the senator for the Uribista party of the Democratic Center María Fernanda Cabal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

