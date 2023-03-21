Former US President Donald Trump has called on his supporters to protest against possible arrest on Tuesday in connection with the alleged payment of money to a ‘porn star’.

Donald Trump has asked his supporters to come out to protest if he is arrested.

For the first time, a former US president is likely to be indicted and what to expect in the coming days as the 76-year-old Republican leader Donald Trump campaigns for a second term as US president.

How likely is Trump to be indicted?

Although the Manhattan district attorney’s office has not confirmed any plans to file charges, Trump’s announcement on Saturday was a significant statement. However, there are other signs as well.

The porn star known as Stormy Daniels has cooperated with a grand jury and claims she was allegedly paid to not reveal her relationship with Donald Trump before the 2016 election.

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen has also testified before the panel. He admitted paying Daniels the money and said he was later reimbursed.

Another clear sign is that Trump himself was called to testify but refused to appear.

According to Bent Gershman, a law professor at Pace University and a former prosecutor, ‘prosecutors almost never invite the target of an investigation to testify before a grand jury unless they are planning to indict that person.’

Fingerprints, yes! Handcuffs are unlikely

Trump’s indictment would begin a lengthy process that could last months as the case faces a mountain of legal issues and heads toward jury selection.

But immediately it will trigger a number of actions, including preparing how to arrest Trump or, more likely, surrender to authorities.

The fact that the charges do not include an element of violence and that Trump is a former president are two things that will play a role.

“There’s really no precedent for this and there’s no rulebook for it,” Robert MacDonald, a former Secret Service agent and prosecutor in criminal cases, told AFP.

He expects the Secret Service to work with the District Attorney’s office to make special arrangements for Trump’s court appearance in a “colorful” environment. Such a safe approach will be adopted that the whole process does not turn into a ‘view’.

In other words, Donald Trump will not be brought to court under law enforcement or in handcuffs, MacDonald predicted.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti tweeted on Saturday that he expected Trump to appear in court voluntarily. Their fingerprints will be taken. He will be arrested and released on bail.

Given Trump’s importance and his campaign for re-election in 2024, judges are unlikely to consider the former president’s escape a threat and allow Trump to leave after the necessary court proceedings. If necessary, the security deposit will be paid.

According to MacDonald: ‘My guess is they won’t be held overnight.’

Sean Wu, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice, agrees.

He added that without heavy security, Trump’s ‘surrender’ would likely look like any other white-collar case.

But Trump has a dramatic streak, and some have openly wondered whether the combative former president might refuse to change himself. Basically, Trump is channeling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office to have him arrested and shown up.

“It could be thought that Trump wants to do this for politics, to appear more oppressed,” Wu told AFP.

New York police have begun security measures outside the district attorney’s office in Manhattan (AFP)

Preparation of safety measures

Experts say law enforcement agencies are coordinating a major crackdown, including increased security, if Trump is indicted.

Trump is urging supporters to ‘protest and take back our nation’. This slogan has created new problems for the authorities. Given the fact that on January 6, 2021, violent incidents occurred when Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill with the aim of preventing the ratification of Trump’s defeat in the presidential election.

Pro-Trump groups are already mobilizing. The New York Young Republican Club is promoting a Monday event in lower Manhattan that it is calling a “peaceful protest against Alvin Bragg’s vile attack” on Trump.

Although officials have given no indication that they expect violence near the courthouse, CNN, citing unnamed sources, said law enforcement agencies were concerned about possible protests and clashes between Trump supporters and opponents. Preparing to deal with

In Washington, D.C., where a major protest was held two years ago, police said Sunday they were not aware of any protests in the area over the possibility of former President Donald Trump being indicted.