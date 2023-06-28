What could happen if the Law of “Total Peace” falls in court?

THE Government’s peace POLICY is in trouble, because in addition to the problems that the ceasefire has had with several criminal armed groups, we must add that the so-called ‘total peace’ law is on hold in Court, because there have been defects process in Congress.

Although the head of state could resort to his faculties to dialogue with the guerrillas, in any case, he requires a legal floor to do so with the BACRIM and reach agreements. This was stated by experts consulted by EL NUEVO SIGLO.

The Government, as previous ones have done in the last quarter of a century, extended the effects of Law 418 of 1997, which has the objective of promoting peace and establishes the instruments so that the President can negotiate with the armed groups that recognize political status, that is, the guerrillas.

The Petro administration extended the effects of Law 418 through Law 2272 of 2022, which brings as a novelty that the president may, in addition to the guerrillas, negotiate for submission to justice with multi-crime armed groups that have no recognition political, since they have not risen up against the State, but their criminal activity is aimed at obtaining income through extortion, kidnapping and illegal mining.

Petro intends to negotiate with as many criminal groups as possible at the same time, considering that it is the only way to achieve full peace in the territories.

However, a new setback would be presented for this policy, since it was learned that the Constitutional Court could knock down Law 2272 of 2022, as requested by magistrate Jorge Ibáñez in a presentation, since he found defects in its process in Congress.

Judge Ibáñez reports in the presentation, among other things, as a result of a citizen’s demand for this norm, that the processing in the Congress of the Republic of the then “total peace” bill has several vices, one is that He did not have the concept that the Superior Council of Criminal Policy must deliver to any initiative that touches the criminal part.

The effects

The former magistrate of the Constitutional Court, in which he was president, Alfredo Beltrán Sierra, told EL NUEVO SIGLO that “the Political Constitution establishes that the President of the Republic has among his duties to maintain and restore public order when disturbed in all or part of the national territory.

He added that to prevent a state of internal commotion, formerly a state of siege, from being declared as frequently as they did before, “the issuance of a public order law was adopted by Congress. The provisions of that Law every 4 years have been extended by the president on duty to adapt it to the specific circumstances of the country”.

In this sense, he warned about the demand for Law 2272 of 2022 and the failures that it is said to have had in its discussion in Congress, that “if these processing defects are declared by the Constitutional Court, then this extension of the law of public order that they had decreed with some modifications, would cease to apply”.

However, Beltrán mentioned that the procedure of this law could be corrected in Congress, if the defects are rectifiable. In addition, he explained that: “But if they are not rectifiable, another project should be presented by the President of the Republic.”

Even though, the jurist maintained that “since the President has the superior authority that emanates from the Constitution, which orders him not only to maintain, but also to restore public order when it is disturbed, he could make use of that presidential function to advance, for example, conversations with the groups up in arms”.

In the same way, he warned that, if an amnesty or a pardon were decreed, for political crimes, or a submission to justice, by multi-crime groups, a law must be approved by Congress.

The presentation in the Court considers that one of the processing defects is the lack of the concept of the Superior Council of Criminal Policy.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the attorney Margarita Cabello asked the Court to declare Law 2272 of 2022 unconstitutional, considering that there were procedural defects in Congress, among others, and in this she agrees with Judge Ibáñez, because the concept was missing. of the Superior Council of Criminal Policy.

“The defect caused by the absence of the concept of the Higher Council for Criminal Policy during the deliberation of the chambers constitutes an error that not only affects the accused provisions, but is projected on the entire articles of Law 2272 of 2022, insofar as its provisions are oriented towards security and public order and, therefore, are associated with the State’s criminal policy, the parliamentary discussion of which should have been informed by said opinion,” says attorney Cabello in the document she sent to the Court.

Standard required for Bacrim

The former magistrate of the Supreme Court, where he was president, Jaime Arrubla, told this newspaper that “if this is declared unconstitutional, what is the situation of the policy of total peace? We have to divide two things that this law mixed: one is with those who are for political crimes: for rebellion, riot, who are up in arms, which apparently are such dissidents. Today with them there is a legal framework, previous laws and the Constitution. Then this type of process would not be affected, they could continue advancing”.

He added that: “the problem here is with common criminals: drug trafficking, Bacrim, ‘Clan del Golfo’ and other specimens that have dedicated themselves to drug trafficking and common crime. This law had put them there, not to make a peace agreement with them, which cannot be done, but to carry out a policy of submission. In other words, this submission policy does not have a legal framework, they cannot advance it because currently the only thing that could be advanced would be by the principle of opportunity, but that is extremely precarious given the dimension of the problem”.

For this reason, Arrubla considered that “it will be up to the President” to present a new bill for these purposes. “This is a mistake that rulers make when they start, who are full of power and lower the rigor of bills,” he said.

In turn, consulted by this newspaper, the former magistrate of the Constitutional Court, José Gregorio Hernández, shared that “I cannot pronounce myself, because it is not right, on a leaked document.”

In addition, he warned that the norm establishes that the presentations in the Cortes are reserved. “I think that high-ranking corporations, including the Constitutional Court, should ensure that the documents are not leaked.”

However, Hernández, speaking in general, explained that “a law or a legislative act can be declared unenforceable by the Constitutional Court, both for substantive reasons, that is, for its content, and for formal reasons. But, precisely for this reason, the Court advances a process regarding the matter. There is a presentation by the substantiating magistrate and there is a debate within the Court, and the Court is finally the one that decides”.

Government reaction

The Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, said that: “We hope that this presentation can be sufficiently studied and recognize the arguments that the National Government presented at the time so that they do not knock down that framework that is very important to develop our government plan “.

He also insisted that: “At the time, the Ministries of the Interior, Justice and Defense took care that the proposal, the way of distributing this project was framed in what the Constitution, the law and the regulations of Congress order.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

